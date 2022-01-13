Little Falls was 4-for-4 on the power play, Jan. 7, as it took advantage of its opportunities en route to a 6-3 victory over Hutchinson.
Igniting the Class A No. 3 ranked Flyers, once again, was junior forward Matt Filippi. He scored four goals in the contest, while George Moore added two goals and two assists for four points of his own.
The Flyers got out to a slow start. An unassisted by Hutchinson’s K.K. Starrett accounted for all of the offense in the opening period, Little Falls found itself in a unique position going into the first intermission — it trailed 1-0.
The dam broke for the Flyers’ offense at the 5:03 mark of the second period. Filippi took assists from Hayden Johnson and Moore for a power play goal that knotted the score at 1-1. It took only 26 seconds before Moore put them on top with his first goal of the evening, assisted by Garrett Lindberg.
The Tigers didn’t roll over. With 9:40 gone by in the period, Brady Knorr found the back of the net to pull his team back to even at 2-2.
It was short-lived. At 11:02 into the period, Filippi netted another power play goal, with Johnson and Moore assisting once again. Moore lit the lamp for a power play goal at 14:10 with helpers from Johnson and Carter Oothoudt, and after two it was 4-2, Little Falls.
The home team went right back to work in the final period.
Just 2:27 had ticked off of the clock before Filippi completed the hat trick to extend the lead to 5-2. Oothoudt notched his second assist of the night on that goal.
Finally, at the 5:18 mark of the third, Filippi found nylon for the fourth time, this time with assists from Collin Kray and Oothoudt. A power play goal for Starrett was too little, too late for Hutchinson.
While the offense did its thing, the Flyers also did a good job keeping the Tigers off of the scoreboard. Little Falls killed off five of six power play opportunities for Hutchinson.
Richie Varriano turned away 32 of the 35 shots on goal sent his way for his fifth win of the season in net. In all, Little Falls out-shot the Tigers, 39-35.
Along with the big offensive performances by Filippi and Moore, Oothoudt and Johnson got plenty of work done themselves. Both finished the night with three assists.
Filippi’s 53 points is tied with Red Lake Falls’ Ty Kennett for first in the state, while his 28 goals is second, trailing only Blake Lueck of Spring Lake Park, who is at 30. He’s also fifth in the state with 25 assists.
Johnson’s 29 assists is tied with Jayson Shaugabay of Warroad for first in the state. The senior is also tied for third in the state with 45 points. Oothoudt’s 33 points and 20 assists put him in 14th and 15th, respectively, in those categories.
Little Falls (14-0 overall, 1-0 Granite Ridge Conference) is at Princeton, Thursday, and is on the road again for a 3 p.m. puck drop, Saturday, against Fergus Falls.
