Little Falls’ undefeated start to the season showed no signs of slowing down, Tuesday.
The Class A No. 3 ranked Flyers scored two goals in both the first and second periods on their way to a 5-1 non-conference victory over Bemidji at Exchange Arena.
The Lumberjacks tested Little Falls with an aggressive offensive attack. They finished the night with 45 shots on goal compared to 30 for the Flyers. Junior goalie Richie Varriano was up to the task, however, as he turned away 44 shots on 45 chances.
The Flyers got only one power play opportunity, but they made it count. Just 1:10 into the contest, Bemidji’s Colten Pickett was sent to the sin bin for hooking. Only 15 seconds into the power play, Hayden Johnson and Carter Oothoudt assisted Matt Filippi on his first of two goals on the evening to put the Flyers up 1-0 early.
The score remained that way until the 13:02 mark, when Little Falls extended its lead. Isaiah Jendro did those honors, with Joey Welinski providing the helper.
Only 14 seconds passed after Little Falls’ second goal before Bemidji dented the visitor’s side of the scoreboard. Wyatt Mattfield scored the even strength goal to set the score at 2-1 going into the first intermission.
The Flyers’ came out of the locker room on fire for the second period. It took only 1:40 for Johnson to find the back of the net, with help from Filippi and Collin Kray. Three minutes had yet to pass before Oothoudt lit the lamp, with Johnson and Filippi assisting.
That put the score at 4-1 heading into the final period. There, Filippi scored an empty netter with just eight seconds to play.
Filippi finished the night with four points. That puts him atop the state scoring list with 49 points, as he also leads in goals with 24 and is tied for second in assists with 25. Johnson’s two assists against Bemidji put him in the state lead in that category with 27 on the season. He is also fourth in points, 43, and tied for eighth in goals, 16.
Oothoudt tallied two points on the night, putting him in a tie for 12th in the state with 30 so far this season.
The win in net was Varriano’s fourth of the season, three of which have come in the Flyers’ last three games.
Just a few days earlier, the junior notched his first shutout of the season as the Flyers defeated Windom Area 8-0 to close out the Little Falls Holiday Classic, Dec. 30.
That contest started similarly to Tuesday’s win, with Little Falls taking advantage of an Eagles penalty to get the scoring started.
A tripping penalty on Zach Rabbe just 4:25 into the contest gave Welinski a chance at a penalty shot. He obliged with a goal to put the Flyers up 1-0.
Just 21 second passed before Oothoudt doubled the lead off of assists from Filippi and Johnson. A goal for Johnson — with helpers from Filippi and Matthew Cooper — gave Little Falls a 3-0 lead with a trio of goals in just one minute, six seconds.
Filippi and Johnson assisted on Oothoudt’s second goal of the opening period at the 6:59 mark. That put the Flyers in the lead, 4-0, after one.
Filippi tallied his lone goal of the night 16 seconds into the second period, with Kray and Oothoudt assisting. Cooper and Welinski helped out on a Jendro goal with 5:27 gone by, and Johnson extended the lead to 7-0 with a goal at 9:11 into the second. Cooper and Coltin Johnson assisted.
Brayden Biermaier brought the score to its final 10:46 into the final frame, after taking assists from Coltin Johnson and Welinski.
Filippi’s four points — three assists and one goal — gave him 17 total in three games during the home tournament. Hayden Johnson racked up four points, giving him 11 for the tournament. Cooper, Oothoudt and Welinski finished with three points each, with Coltin Johnson adding two.
Little Falls (13-0 overall, 1-0 Granite Ridge Conference) is back on home ice against Hutchinson, Jan. 6, and will be on the road for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop against Princeton, Jan. 13. The Flyers defeated the Royal Tigers, 5-2, in their first meeting, Dec. 2, 2021.
