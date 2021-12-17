Little Falls got out to a flying start, Dec. 9, on its way to 6-3 non-conference road victory over Pine City.
The Class A No. 5 ranked Flyers were dominant in the opening period, out-shooting the Dragons 22-3. That was evident on the scoreboard, as well. Little Falls put three of its shots in the back of the net to take an early lead.
It didn’t take long for the onslaught to begin. Just 1:04 into the game, Isaiah Jendro snuck one past the goalie on an assist from Joey Welinski to put the Flyers on top 1-0. At the 11:08 mark, George Moore scored his first of two goals on the evening. Collin Kray and Luke Avery provided the helpers.
It was a physical game from beginning to end. Both teams had their share of opportunities on the power play, with Pine City racking up 46 minutes on 15 infractions and Little Falls spending 19 minutes in the box on eight penalties.
The Flyers’ third goal came on one such opportunity, when Avery lit the lamp for a power play goal 14:37 into the opening period. Coltin Johnson and Matthew Cooper tallied assists on the play, and the visitors held a commanding 3-0 lead after one.
The Dragons clawed their way back early in the second. Goals by Jimmy Lindblom and McCoy Leger — the second of which was on a power play — came in the first four minutes out of the intermission. That cut the Flyers’ lead to 3-2, where it remained until 10:37 had ticked by in the period.
That is when Moore took advantage of a one-man advantage and scored his second goal of the night, with Kray and Carter Oothoudt assisting.
Top-scoring junior forward Matt Filippi erased any chance of a Pine City comeback early in the third. He scored twice, first at the 7:05 mark with assists from Hayden Johnson and Kray, and again at 9:02 with Coltin Johnson and Moore providing the helpers. That set the score at 6-2 down the home stretch.
As of Monday, Filippi was tied with Red Lake Falls senior Ty Kennett for first in the state in scoring with 23 total points. His 13 goals are second in the state, one behind leader Parker Mitchell of Mora/Milaca. Hayden Johnson was also tied for sixth in the state with 19 total points.
Also atop the state leaderboard is Little Falls senior goalie D.J. Kicker, who tallied his state-best sixth win, Thursday. He did so by stopping 16 of the 19 shots sent his way.
Kray and Moore led the offense against Pine City with three points each. Kray did so with three assists and Moore with two goals and one helper. Avery, Coltin Johnson and Filippi added two points apiece.
The Flyers (7-0 overall, 1-0 Granite Ridge Conference) play host to Sauk Rapids-Rice at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, before another 7:15 p.m. home puck drop, Tuesday, against Brainerd.
