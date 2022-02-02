It was a tough week for the Little Falls boys hockey team.
The Class A No. 5 ranked Flyers entered the week with only one loss in 18 games. Coming up against tough competition, they finished the week 1-2, with a win against Mound Westonka sandwiched by losses to Cambridge-Isanti and Alexandria.
Little Falls’ best outing came in a 9-5 victory over Mound Westonka, Jan. 29, at Exchange Arena in Little Falls.
The Flyers put on an offensive showcase, putting 57 shots on goal and finding the back of the net nine times. They also took advantage of a pair of 4-on-5 situations with two power play goals.
Collin Kray got the scoring started 4:05 into the game, with Carter Oothoudt and Matt Filippi assisting on the power play goal. The 1-0 lead lasted just a little more than two minutes before the Nighthawks knotted it up with a goal of their own.
It took only 28 seconds before Little Falls netted another power play goal. This one, at 6:45 into the contest, was scored by Hayden Johnson, who was assisted by Oothoudt and Filippi. A goal by Joey Welinski at 13:25 with a helper from Luke Avery extended the Flyers lead to 3-1.
It looked like it might be a one-goal game at the first intermission when Mound Westonka scored with about a minute remaining in the first. That wasn’t the case. With only one second before the break, Filippi made it 4-2 after taking a helper from Johnson.
The Flyers carried that momentum into the second period. Filippi scored his second goal unassisted 2:31 into the second stanza. Matthew Cooper and Oothoudt added goals at 4:09 and 5:04, respectively, and it was all Flyers at 7-2.
The Nighthawks got one back midway through the period, but Little Falls got the lead back to five shortly after. At 9:37, Oothoudt took passes from Johnson and Cooper for his second goal of the period.
A pair of goals for Michael Doshan late in the period closed the gap to 8-5 at the end of the second period.
Coltin Johnson brought the score to its final 8:02 into the final period after taking an assist from Avery.
Richie Varriano got the win in net for Little Falls with 19 saves on 24 chances. D.J. Kicker came on in relief and made three saves.
Filippi led Little Falls’ skaters with five points, as he racked up three assists and two goals. Hayden Johnson had three assists and a goal for four points, with Oothoudt tallying two of each.
Avery added three points, with Welinski and Cooper scoring two each.
The victory was a nice bounce-back for the Flyers after they dropped a 4-3, overtime heartbreaker, Jan. 27, against Cambridge-Isanti.
The Flyers held a 3-2 lead going into the final minute of regulation when Cambridge-Isanti came through with the stunner. Will O’Donovan scored a short-handed equalizer with just 53 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.
There, 3:36 passed before Finn Overby scored the game-winner for the Bluejackets.
It was a rough way to end a night in which Little Falls had been in control most of the way. Not only did it lead late, it also held a huge 62-28 shot on goal differential.
Cambridge-Isanti scored first just over a minute into the game. That held until the 13:06 mark, when the Flyers got an equalizer from Avery. Kray assisted on the goal, and it was 1-1 at the first intermission.
The score remained that way until the final minute of the second period. The Bluejackets took a 2-1 lead into the third period when, 16:05 into the second, Seth Terhell scored on a power play.
The Flyers looked poised to seize control in the third. At 9:00, Hayden Johnson got an assist from Filippi to knot it up. Less than two minutes later, Filippi scored to give them their first lead of the night with less than seven minutes to play. Oothoudt and George Moore tallied assists on the go-ahead goal.
D.J. Kicker took his first loss of the season in net for Little Falls. The senior stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced. Bluejacket goalies Jaxon Sibell and Jason Hosch teamed up to stop 59 of 62 Flyers shots.
Filippi led the Little Falls skaters with one goal and one assist for two points.
Tuesday, the Flyers weren’t able to come back against Alexandria, as they had when the teams first met up, Dec. 7, 2021, in Little Falls.
That time, the Flyers recovered from a 6-1 deficit late in the second period to send the game to OT and eventually win a 7-6 thriller. The Cardinals again jumped out to a big lead when they met up at Runestone Community Center, but this time they held on to hand Little Falls a 5-1 loss.
Brycen Berg tallied a hat trick for Alexandria in the win. His first goal came just 3:14 into the contest, and it propelled the home team to a 2-0 lead at the end of one.
The deficit grew to 3-0 for Little Falls before it finally got on the scoreboard in the waning seconds of the second period.
With only four seconds on the clock, Avery and Moore found Oothoudt with a good look at the net. He obliged with a goal for the Flyers that cut Alexandria’s lead to 3-1.
Unfortunately for Little Falls, Berg scored twice in the final stanza to put the game away.
Varriano stopped 21 of 26 Cardinals shots on goal, but took the loss for Little Falls. Teagan Pfeffer went 35-for-36 on save opportunities for Alexandria.
The Flyers (18-3 overall, 1-0 conference) have a chance to bounce back, Thursday, at home against River Lakes. They then have a week off before a 7:15 p.m. puck drop against Class A No. 9 ranked Detroit Lakes, Feb. 10, on the road.
