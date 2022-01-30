In its first outing since having its 15-game winning streak snapped, Little Falls took out its frustration on Crookston.
The Class A No. 5 ranked Flyers got four points from three different skaters and scored in the double-digits for the second time this season. It added up to a 10-0 non-conference win over the Pirates.
To say Little Falls came out hot would be an understatement. It put a mind-boggling 31 shots on goal in the first period alone while the Pirates managed only one. That difference was up to 48-7 by the end of the second, at which point the score had already reached its final.
It was evident from the start it was going to be a big day for the Flyers. It took only 25 seconds for them to put their first goal on the scoreboard. That came courtesy of Carter Oothoudt, with an assist from Matt Filippi.
Filippi added a goal of his own at the 5:25 mark after taking a pass from Hayden Johnson. Next, it was Johnson’s turn, as he scored at 11:08 with helpers coming from Oothoudt and Cooper.
Luke Avery made it a 4-0 game at the end of the first period when he teamed up with Isaiah Jendro and Joey Welinski for a goal at 14:14.
The Flyers picked up right where they left off early in the second period, and the onslaught continued.
Oothoudt provided the helper on Filippi’s second goal of the afternoon at 3:18. Avery then lit the lamp for the second time when he received assists from Welinski and Cooper. Coltin Johnson scored at 8:02 to make it a 7-0 game, as Oothoudt and Hayden Johnson picked up another assist.
Less than a minute after that goal, Hayden Johnson found net for a short-handed goal after taking an assist from Filippi. Jendro added an unassisted score at the 11:03 mark, before Garrett Lindberg got in on the action. Hudson Filippi and Dylan Young picked up the assists on Lindberg’s goal.
Richie Varriano improved to 7-1 in net for the Flyers. He turned away all 17 of the shots he faced.
Oothoudt finished the night with three assists and a goal for four points. That was matched by Hayden Johnson and Matt Filippi, both of whom tallied two goals and two helpers.
Welinski (two assists), Jendro (one goal, one assist), Avery (two goals), and Cooper (two assists) all had two points each for Little Falls.
That success carried over into Tuesday, when Little Falls found itself up against a formidable opponent in Thief River Falls.
The Flyers got two goals in the both the first and second periods to win an evenly matched contest, 4-3.
The Prowlers got one more shot on goal off than the home team, edging Little Falls 36-35. Senior goalie D.J. Kicker, who was back in net for the first time in almost a month, stopped 33 of those shots to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Jendro got the scoring started at the 7:23 mark when he found the back of the net on a power play, with Cooper providing the assist. Only 26 seconds remained in the first period when Hayden Johnson made it a 2-0 game after taking helpers from George Moore and Oothoudt.
Thief River Falls cut its deficit to 2-1 early in the second period, when Brendan Bottem slammed home a power play goal — one of two on the night for the Prowlers. It was short-lived. Oothoudt scored less than two minutes later, with Matt Filippi and Jendro assisting.
The Flyers’ lead grew to 4-1 at 7:49 into the second on a goal from Lindberg, his second in as many outings. Luke Avery and Welinski assisted on the goal. Jace Erickson scored another power play goal late in the period for the visitors, but it was still 4-2 in favor of Little Falls at the intermission.
Tysen Loeffler made it a little tigher when he scored to make it 4-3 just two minutes into the final period. From there, the Flyers’ defense and Kicker shut them down, and Little Falls started another streak with its second consecutive victory.
Jendro and Oothoudt led the Flyers’ skaters with two points each, as both tallied one goal and one assist.
Little Falls (17-1 overall, 1-0 conference) hosted Cambridge-Isanti and Mound Westonka Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, respectively, before traveling to Alexandria for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop, Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.