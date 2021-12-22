Little Falls picked up its ninth straight win to start the hockey season, Tuesday, as the No. 4-ranked Flyers look to make another run at a Class A state title.
The ninth win didn’t come easy, though. Little Falls had to hold off its rival to the north, Brainerd, to claim a 5-4 non-conference win at Exchange Arena.
Little Falls out-shot the Warriors 44-20 on the evening, but the visitors took advantage of their power play opportunities. Brainerd scored on 2-of-3 power plays, while the Flyers couldn’t capitalize on either of the two advantages they got.
Still, the night started well for Little Falls. Just 2:24 into the game, Hayden Johnson took a pass from Carter Oothoudt and sent it into the back of the net. That put the Flyers on top 1-0, and the score remained that way until early in the second.
Brainerd got the equalizer at 3:05 into the second on a power play goal from Harrison Seymour, but the tie didn’t last long. Only 27 seconds, to be exact. Matt Filippi scored on Oothoudt’s second helper of the night at the 3:32 mark to put the Flyers back on top.
The Warriors wouldn’t go away. With 11:21 off of the second period clock, they knotted it up again on an even strength goal for Steven Selisker.
The stalemate held a little longer this time, but not by much. At 14:16, Johnson lit the lamp off of a helper from Matthew Cooper to put Little Falls back in command at 3-2. Oothoudt scored one of his own with only 12 seconds remaining in the period to set the score at 4-2 in favor of Little Falls going into the second intermission. Johnson and Filippi assisted on the score.
Once 5:40 had passed in the final stanza, Joey Welinski provided what proved to be the goal which put the game out of reach. He slipped it passed Brainerd goalie Brody Lund after taking a pass from Cooper.
Max Roby scored a pair of goals to close the gap to one at 5-4 with less than seven minutes to play. After that, Little Falls goalie D.J. Kicker denied everything sent in his direction to preserve his eighth victory of the season in net.
Oothoudt and Johnson led Little Falls’ skaters with three points each. Johnson had two goals and one assist, with Oothoudt racking up one goal and two helpers. Cooper and Filippi added two points each. Kicker saved 16 of the 20 shots the Warriors put on goal.
Little Falls (9-0 overall, 1-0 Granite Ridge Conference) hosts the Little Falls Holiday Tournament next week at Exchange Arena.
