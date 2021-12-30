Matt Filippi continued the brilliant start to his junior season, Tuesday and Wednesday, with a pair of massive performances on the first two days of the Little Falls Holiday Classic.
Filippi put up a seven-point performance on the opening day, Tuesday, and followed that with six points in a victory, Wednesday.
Filippi and Hayden Johnson both completed hat tricks for the Class A No. 3 ranked Flyers, Tuesday, as they finished off a 12-2 drubbing of Northern Lakes.
Both of those two Flyers are among the state’s top scorers so far this season. Filippi’s 42 total points is the most in the state, as he is third in both goals, 21, and assists, 21. Johnson is fourth in the state in scoring with 36 points, and his 23 assists leads the State of Hockey.
Tuesday’s contest was the start of a dominant first two days of tournament play for the Flyers. They followed Tuesday’s performance with an 8-2 triumph over Wadena-Deer Creek, Wednesday.
The opener was practically over before it started, as Little Falls poured in four goals in the opening period. By contest’s end, the Flyers had out-shot the Lightning 46-10.
The onslaught began just 1:01 into play when Joey Welinski scored off of an assist from Luke Avery. Filippi scored his first two goals at the 10:14 and 12:58 marks, respectively, with George Moore — who finished with four points of his own — and Collin Kray providing helpers. The first came on a power play.
When Kray lit the lamp on his own at 15:48, Isaiah Jendro and Welinski notched assists on the stat sheet and the Flyers were up 4-0 after one.
Fans of offensive hockey were not disappointed in the second period, as the two squads combined to score seven goals.
After Northern Lakes dented the “guest” half of the scoreboard, Moore scored unassisted on a power play at the 3:30 mark to push the lead back to 5-1. Avery scored his first of two goals just a little less than three minutes later off of assists from Jendro and Moore.
Carter Oothoudt’s goals at 10:25 and 13:58 — assisted by Moore and Filippi, respectively — extended the Flyers’ lead to 8-2. Oothoudt and Filippi assisted on Johnson’s first of three goals on the night with less than two minutes on the clock, and it was all Little Falls at 9-2 heading into the second intermission.
That lead grew to 10-2 only 25 seconds into the final period. This time, Johnson took a pass from Filippi for a short-handed goal.
Filippi added an unassisted goal, and Johnson scored late to bring the game to its final.
Filippi finished with three goals and four assists to cap off a huge night. Moore had three assists and a goal, while Johnson (three goals), Oothoudt (two goals, one assist) and Avery (two goals, one assist) notched three points each. Welinski and Jendro chipped in two points each.
D.J. Kicker stopped three of the five shots sent his way to pick up his ninth win of the season in net. Richie Varriano went 5-for-5 on save oppotunities in relief.
Little Falls’ special teams came up big in Wednesday’s victory over Wadena-Deer Creek. The Flyers scored on 3-of-5 power play opportunities, while holding the Wolverines scoreless on all six of their chances.
The home team didn’t start quite as quick as it did the day before, but it still managed to carry a 2-1 lead into the second period.
Kray got the scoring started at the 6:20 mark with a power play goal on which Oothoudt and Johnson provided assists. Cole Woods scored for the Wolverines just 10 seconds later, but Johnson broke the stalemate in the final minute of the opening period. Filippi and Oothoudt assisted, and it was 2-1 Flyers heading into the first intermission.
Filippi extended the lead with a power play goal just 1:31 into the second period, with Johnson and Moore assisting. Moore stayed hot, scoring goals at 4:30 and 7:07 — the second coming on a power play — to put the Flyers in command at 5-1.
An M.J. Lunde goal for Wadena-Deer Creek set the score at 5-2 after two.
Coltin Johnson scored his first goal of the tournament 4:41 into the third in short-handed fashion. Oothoudt added a goal at 12:20 and the route was on. Filippi assisted on both goals.
Hudson Filippi brought the score to its final with a goal 13:11 into the third.
Matt Filippi finished the night with five assists and one goal to lead all skaters. Moore racked up four points on two goals and two assists, while Hayden Johnson and Oothoudt both had one goal and three helpers for four points.
Varriano finished with 18 saves on 20 shots on goal for his second win of the season. Little Falls finished the night with a 43-20 shot on goal advantage.
The Flyers (11-0 overall, 1-0 conference) take on Windom Area at 5 p.m. Thursday, to wrap up play in the Holiday Classic. They’re back on their home ice at Exchange Arena at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when Bemidji comes to town.
