Little Falls junior forward Matt Filippi tallied his first hat trick of the season, Saturday, the final goal being his state-leading 16th of the season.
And that was just the second period.
The Class A No. 4 ranked Flyers showed no signs of rust after more than a week off in an 8-1 non-conference thrashing of Sauk Rapids-Rice at Exchange Arena.
Little Falls was in control from start to finish, putting 44 shots on goal compared to 17 for the Storm. Flyers senior goalie D.J. Kicker turned away 15 of the 16 shots fired his way en route to his seventh win of the season, putting him in a tie for the most in the state.
The Flyers got the offense rolling midway through the opening period. Coltin Johnson scored his first of two goals on the day at the 8:50 mark off an assist from Filippi. Easton Portner evened things up with Sauk Rapids-Rice goal just a little less than 12 minutes into the first, but from there it was all Little Falls.
Isaiah Jendro — who also finished the day with a pair of goals — took a pass from Matthew Cooper and found the back of the net with less than a minute to play in the first. That gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead after the opening period, one they would not relinquish.
The second period was about as dominant of a performance as there is. Along with Filippi tallying a hat trick in the second period alone, the puck was in the Flyers’ offensive zone nearly the whole way. They put 17 shots on net in the second frame, compared to two by the Storm.
It didn’t hurt that Little Falls was able to take advantage of two power plays during the second.
The first was early in the period, and Filippi did the damage for Little Falls just 3:11 into the frame. Cooper and Hayden Johnson assisted on the goal. It took just a little more than a minute — one minute, 28 seconds, to be exact — before Hudson Filippi extended the home team’s lead to 4-1 on an unassisted goal.
At 7:29 into the period, Carter Oothoudt found an open Matt Filippi for his second power play of the period. Only 11 seconds ticked off the clock before Jendro lit the lamp for the second time of the afternoon, this one coming unassisted. Filippi’s third goal of the period at 11:08 came off of an assist from Collin Kray and put the Flyers’ in total control at 7-1.
Both offenses were quiet for much of the third period. Collin Johnson changed all that at the 13:49 mark, however, when he tallied the Flyers’ third power play goal on as many chances on the afternoon, with Cooper and Luke Avery providing the helpers.
Aside from leading the state in goals, Matt Filippi’s four points on the afternoon gave him 27 for the season, which puts him in a tie for second. Hayden Johnson’s assist on the first goal of the second was his 13th of the season, which puts him in a tie for seventh in the state.
Cooper added three points in the contest, all of them coming on assists. Coltin Johnson and Jendro checked in with two each, both tallying a pair of goals.
Little Falls (8-0 overall, 1-0 Granite Ridge Conference) host Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Exchange Arena.
