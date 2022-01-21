Little Falls saw its winning streak to start the season come to an end at 15 games, Jan. 15.
The Class A No. 3 ranked Flyers ran into a high-scoring squad from Fergus Falls on the road. A pair of goals in the opening period and three more in the second was more than Little Falls could overcome, as it lost for the first time this season, 5-1.
The two squads were evenly matched, both putting 29 shots on goal in the contest. The Flyers held an 11-7 advantage in the first period, but the Otters were able to find the back of the net twice.
Kellen Stenstrom set the tone for Fergus Falls with a goal just 1:10 into the contest. Shane Zierden made it a 2-0 lead for the home team at the 7:39 mark on a power play goal. That is where the score stood at the first intermission.
Little Falls cut the lead in half early in second period. Hayden Johnson took a pass from Matt Filippi at 3:42 to find the back of the net for the Flyers.
That was the only time they could get the puck past Otters’ goalie Ben Swanson, however. The junior stopped 28 of the 29 shots sent his way.
Fergus Falls took advantage on the other end. Two goals for Michael DeBrito and one more for Stenstrom brought the score to its final before the squads broke for the second intermission.
Richie Varriano stopped all 10 of the Otters’ shots in the third period, but they’d already racked up all of the offense they needed.
The loss came two days after Little Falls put together yet another dominant performance in a 5-0 road victory over Princeton.
The Flyers controlled the puck from beginning to end, allowing only nine shots on goal during the shutout. With much of the game taking place in their offensive zone, the Flyers put 37 shots on net.
Little Falls took the lead early, with Isaiah Jendro scoring his first of two goals 3:47 into the contest after getting assists from Joey Welinski and Coltin Johnson. Welinski made it 2-0 with 11 minutes off of the first period clock, with Jendro and Matthew Cooper notching an assist each.
The score remained there until late in the second period. Finally, at 14:36, Cooper provided his second helper of the day, this one to Carter Oothoudt, for the Flyers’ third goal of the contest.
Filippi scored off of a Hayden Johnson assist only 44 seconds into the third period, before Jendro brought the game to its final at 9:44. Oothoudt assisted on the goal.
Varriano stopped all nine of the shots sent his way to pick up the victory.
Jendro led all Little Falls skaters with three points, two goals and one assist. Welinski (one goal, one assist), Oothoudt (one goal, one assist) and Cooper (two assists) tallied two points each.
Little Falls (15-1 overall, 1-0 conference) was off for a week before getting back on the ice at 2:45 p.m. Saturday against Crookston at Exchange Arena.
