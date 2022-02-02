Upsala played what head coach Joey Fuchs said was its best team game of the season, Jan. 28.
It used that to claim a 64-55 Prairie Conference victory over Browerville-Eagle Valley on the Cardinals’ home floor.
“We played with great energy from start to finish,” Fuchs said. “The bench brought energy, the guys on the floor brought energy, and with a great home crowd, it was fun to battle Browerville.”
He also lauded his team’s ability to share the ball, and he was happy with how the Cardinals picked up the defensive pressure in the second half and forced the Tigers into some turnovers.
That, he said, led to some good offense.
Levi Lampert led that effort with 31 points to go with four steals and three rebounds. Christian Ripplinger added seven points, with Noah Boeckermann scoring six, grabbing six boards and pilfering four steals. Jack Primus added six points to the total.
“It was a fun night all around,” Fuchs said.
Monday, Upsala gave a strong Staples-Motley squad all it could handle on the road.
Upsala had a two-point lead as the clock ticked toward zero. But, with seven seconds left, Staples-Motley drilled a 3-pointer to take a one-point lead. The home team held on to hand Upsala a 61-58 non-conference loss.
“We struggled to get some stops when we needed them,” Fuchs said. “We rebounded pretty well, but I think we got a little tired as the game went on.”
Lampert fell just one rebound shy of a double-double for Upsala, finishing with 30 points, nine boards and five steals. Tyler Smieja added nine points and nine rebounds, with Boeckermann racking up nine boards, six assists and two steals. Primus added seven points and four rebounds.
The Cardinals (8-8 overall, 4-1 conference) are back on the road against arch rival Swanville, Thursday, and at Verndale the next evening. Their next action will be at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Prep.
