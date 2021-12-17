The latest installment of the Upsala versus Swanville rivalry went to the Cardinals, Dec. 10.
Upsala Coach Joey Fuchs said his team put together a good game of team basketball on its way to a 66-44, Prairie Conference victory.
“It was nice to see what we worked on in practice transfer into our game versus Swanville,” Fuchs said. “We have been turning the ball over way too much to start the season. So, we worked a lot on ball security the last two days of practice. We still had too many turnovers in this game, but it was better.”
Levi Lampert had a big night for the home team. He tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Noah Boeckerman had six points and nine boards for the Cardinals, with Peyton Soltis adding nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Swanville’s stats were not available when this edition of the Record went to press.
“There was a very good crowd as we faced our rival, and it was nice to put together a full game like this for them,” Fuchs said.
The Cardinals followed that with a 70-62 non-conference loss to Brandon-Evansville, Dec. 13, and a tough, 61-58, road loss to Pine River-Backhus, Dec. 14.
Upsala (2-3 overall, 2-0 Prairie) played host to St. John’s Prep, Thursday, and travel to Hinckley-Finlayson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 0-1 Prairie) hosted Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday, and they travel to Braham at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.