Upsala picked up a Prairie Conference win, Jan. 13, before running into a buzzsaw in the form of Osakis, Tuesday.
The Cardinals caught fire from beyond the arc, Jan. 13. They hit nine 3-pointers on their way to a convincing, 69-38 road win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
“We shared the ball pretty well, with seven guys scoring five or more points,” said Upsala coach Joey Fuchs.
Levi Lampert led the Cardinals’ effort with a double-double. He finished with 17 points and 13 boards, along with six steals and four assists. Noah Boeckermann stuffed the stat sheet as well, going off for 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. He was helped to that point total by going 7-for-7 at the charity stripe.
Fuchs was happy with his team’s play over the course of a 2-0 week.
“We are taking steps in the right direction, but we need to keep working to define roles on this team,” he said.
Tuesday, the Cardinals had a difficult task at hand when they traveled to Osakis for a Prairie Conference tilt with the 11-2 Silverstreaks.
Fuchs said his team was “out-matched in all facets of the game,” as it dropped a 61-33 decision.
“There is a reason they have the record they do,” he said. “I’m proud of our guys because they worked their butts off, but we just couldn’t get into a good rhythm offensively. Give Osakis credit for that — they played really good defense.”
Lampert led Upsala’s scoring effort with 10 points, while he also pulled down six rebounds. Boeckermann came in with seven points and Micah Ripplinger scored six.
Upsala (6-6 overall, 3-1 conference) travels to Braham, Friday, and will be at home against Royalton at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.
“We will continue to improve, and hopefully next time we play them we will make it more of a game,” Fuchs said.
