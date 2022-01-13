Swanville Bulldogs sig

Swanville went 20 days between games before getting on the court, Jan. 10, against Ashby.

The Bulldogs showed some rust, dropping a 69-30 non-conference game at home.

The Arrows ended the first half on a 23-4 run and started the second by out-scoring Swanville 10-2.

The Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-1 conference) hosts Osakis, Thursday, and will travel to Browerville-Eagle Valley for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff, Tuesday.

