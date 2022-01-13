Boys Basketball: Swanville takes home loss to Ashby By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com Zach Hacker Staff Writer Author email Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Swanville went 20 days between games before getting on the court, Jan. 10, against Ashby.The Bulldogs showed some rust, dropping a 69-30 non-conference game at home.The Arrows ended the first half on a 23-4 run and started the second by out-scoring Swanville 10-2.The Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-1 conference) hosts Osakis, Thursday, and will travel to Browerville-Eagle Valley for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff, Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zach Hacker Staff Writer Author email Follow Zach Hacker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now LeBlanc excited to give back to Morrison County Flyers Hall of Fame Class of 2022 to be inducted at Jan. 21 boys basketball game School is in session Friday, Jan. 14, for the Royalton School District Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker Morrison County Board wraps up 2021 with employment decisions E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 9, 2022 0 Online Poll Are you surprised the Vikings are out of the playoffs? You voted: Surprised? No, but I was still hopeful Kind of. I thought they'd pull it out I'm not sure why I even root for them anymore -- thinking of becoming a Cheesehead Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists
