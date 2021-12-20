Swanville shot 46% from the field, Thursday, en route to its first Prairie Conference victory of the season.
The Bulldogs were red hot offensively, pulling away from a two-point lead at halftime to a 75-52 home victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
Nicholas Mettler and Lucas Miller both had monster games for Swanville. Mettler was unstoppable in the paint, pouring in a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, three assists, three assists and three blocked shots. Miller did his work from the perimeter, going 5-of-9 from beyond the arc on his way 22 points. He also added six assists and four rebounds.
Cooper Thieschafer had himself a night, as well. He knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points. Shane Lambrecht pulled in six rebounds and dished out four dimes to go with eight points, with Alex Kraker pilfering four steals and collecting five boards.
The Bulldogs showed no signs of slowing down, Monday, when they claimed another convincing, 72-51, victory over Braham.
Swanville again shot 46% from the floor, and was good on 6-of-18 attempts from distance. They also shared the ball well, dishing out 23 assists as a team. That effort was led by Denton Schmidt, with six. Miller, Kraker and Thieschafer added four each.
Meanwhile, they put heavy pressure on the Bombers’ offense, also pilfering 23 steals as a team. Mettler led that effort with five, with Schmidt adding four.
Mettler and Miller led the way in the scoring department. Mettler scored 28 points, pulled in nine rebounds and dished three assists. Miler had 25 points and a trio of steals. Parker Schultz ended the win with nine points, five boards and three steals.
Swanville (4-2 overall, 1-1 Prairie Conference) is on its home floor for a 7:15 p.m. tip, Tuesday, against Kimball Area.
