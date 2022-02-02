Swanville made a big comeback, Jan. 27, and picked up its second straight victory.
The Bulldogs went on a big run at the end of the game to turn the tides on a 66-60 non-conference, home victory over Benson.
In a game that featured wild momentum swings, Swanville got out to a strong start. They jumped out to a 25-11 lead less than eight minutes into the game.
The Braves began to chip away at the deficit. Juan Espinoza dropped in 3-pointers on two consecutive trips late in the half, and his second that came with only three seconds left tied the game at 39-39 at the break. Benson finished the half on a 25-11 run.
It kept that momentum rolling in the second. Benson looked poised to run away with it at the 13:19 mark when it hit a 3-pointer to go up by 12, 55-43.
This time, it was the Bulldogs’ turn to flip the script. Over the next 10 minutes, they closed the gap to 60-57 with just 3:42 to play. The defense continued to do its part, and the Bulldogs ended the game on a 23-5 surge to take the win.
Swanville had a nice night shooting, dropping in 44% of its attempts from the field.
The Bulldogs (6-5 overall, 2-3 conference) has a chance to get their third straight win, Thursday, at home against rival Upsala. They host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.
