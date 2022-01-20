Royalton had no answer for conference-leading Eden Valley-Watkins, Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 in Central Minnesota Conference play while handing the Royals their first league loss, 73-48, in Royalton. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Royals.
The home team came out strong. A 3-pointer by Connor Carlson with 10:42 in the first half gave it a 13-8 advantage. The Eagles responded by going on an 11-2 run that put the Royals down, 19-15.
Joe Achen swung the tide in his team’s favor with 7:26 in the first half when he swiped the ball from an EV-W ball-handler and hit Carlson down the floor for an easy, breakaway layup. Carlson got loose for another fast-break a short time later to give Royalton four quick points.
The Royals fell into a major drought offensively after that. The Eagles scored the next 16 points to increase their lead to 35-17 with 1:49 before the break. Achen finally snapped the skid with a 3-pointer. A Carlson fast-break layup one minute later capped a 9-3 run for the home team that closed the deficit to 38-26.
EV-W continued to grow its lead out of the intermission. By the time Tyler Swenson knocked down a triple with 8:21 to play, Royalton trailed 64-35.
The Eagles shot at a blistering 52% from the floor, which bested the 35% put up by the Royals. That included 45% from long range for EV-W and 19% for Royalton.
The Royals (5-7 overall, 2-1 conference) had a chance to get back on track, Thursday, at Kimball Area. They will be at Upsala for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff, Tuesday.
