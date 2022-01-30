Royalton was able to keep Upsala at an arm’s length, Tuesday, after coming out on fire when the two squads met in Upsala.
The Cardinals chipped away at a big deficit they found themselves in just minutes into the game, but the Royals hung on for a 59-50 non-conference win.
At the game’s outset, it looked like Royalton couldn’t miss if it tried. After Blake Albright put them on the scoreboard, Connor Carlson drained a 3-pointer to put them up 5-0 just two minutes into the contest. Luke Harren dropped in a layup for Upsala on the return trip, but Carlson buried another one from downtown on the Royals’ next possession.
Less than a minute later, it was Tyler Swenson who got the hot hand. He followed Carlson’s lead by hitting two quick triples to give Royalton a 16-6 lead.
The Cardinals started to see things shift in their direction midway through the half. Still down 18-8, Peyton Soltis swished in a 3-pointer for Upsala with 9:11 to go in the half. Harren followed with another from downtown just 35 seconds later, and he dropped in a layup at the 7:00 mark to cap an 8-0 run that closed the deficit to 18-16.
Swenson loudly broke a scoring drought that lasted five minutes, 13 seconds when he buried his third trifecta of the game. The Royals grew their lead to 23-16, but the home team didn’t let up.
Levi Lampert swiped the ball away from a Royalton ball-handler and dropped in a breakaway layup. He added another buicket soon after. When Micah Ripplinger sent a pretty pass from the perimeter to Harren on the block, the latter obliged with a layup to knot the score at 23-all with 1:37 in the first half.
The tie lasted just 10 seconds. Bryson Brezinka connected on yet another Royalton 3-pointer. The two squads traded blows down the stretch, but an Albright layup with three seconds left gave the Royals a 30-27 lead at the break.
They were able to hang on to that lead through the second half, and get out of Upsala with a narrow victory.
Royalton started the week with a thrilling, 66-65 Central Minnesota Conference victory at Kimball Area, Jan. 20.
The Royals kept pace early, with a block by Logan Pesta and an Albright steal keeping the Cubs offense at bay. A Cal Ollman 3-pointer with 8:54 on the clock gave them an 11-10 lead.
Royalton again claimed the lead at the 5:16 mark when Carlson drilled a triple to make it 20-17. A short time later, he dropped in a fast-break layup to again pull away from a tie, and it was 23-21 Royalton.
Early in the second half, Swenson swished a trey to put the Royals up 34-30. A friendly roll on another Swenson 3-point attempt pulled the visitors back into the lead, and their advantage grew to six at 55-49 when he dropped in his third three of the second half.
Kimball Area responded by going on a 9-3 run to tie it up at 58-58, but Royalton was able to do just a bit more down the stretch to earn the win.
Royalton (7-7 overall, 3-1 conference) had a chance to move above the .500 mark Jan. 27, at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, and traveled to Maple Lake, Jan. 28. It will be on the road again at 7:15 p.m. Monday when it does battle with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
For the Cardinals, Tuesday’s loss came after a big victory over Section 5A foe Braham, 78-68, Jan. 21.
The Bombers struck early, putting up 43 points in the first half. During the break, Upsala was able to shore up its defense to earn a balanced victory on the road.
“We stepped it up in the second half and played a lot better,” said Cardinals coach Joey Fuchs. “We need to communicate better when we play defense, and in the second half we did that.”
The win included three players scoring in double-figures for Upsala. Lampert stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Noah Boeckerman finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Harren scored 13 and dished out four dimes, with Soltis scoring nine.
Upsala (7-7 overall, 3-1 conference) was back on its home floor for a conference battle with Browerville-Eagle Valley, Jan. 28. It will host Staples-Motley at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.