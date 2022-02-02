It was a busy week with lots of travel for Royalton.
It ventured outside of the friendly confines of Royalton High School three times and came away with two victories. The Royals defeated Maple Lake and Long Prairie - Grey Eagle after taking a loss against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
The stretch started, Jan. 27, with a 73-51 loss against Central Minnesota Conference leader BBE.
Royalton kept pace early. It trailed 22-11 with still less than four minutes gone by in the contest when Logan Pesta found Joe Achen for an open 3-pointer from the corner. The score still sat at 22-14 a short time later when Drew Yourczek dished it off to Tyler Swenson for another triple.
By early in the second half, Royalton had climbed back to within three at 34-31. That’s when Achen poked the ball away from a Jaguars ball-handler and took it back for a fast-break layup.
BBE regained control and rebuilt its lead to 10 before Cal Ollman drained a triple. That got the Royals to a 45-38 deficit. The Jaguars never gave up the lead after that, despite treys by both Connor Carlson and Achen down the stretch.
The Jaguars made 52% of their shots from the floor, while Royalton came in at a 35% clip.
The Royals bounced back in a big way, defeating Prairie Conference foe Maple Lake, 58-33.
Victory was never really in doubt, as Royalton jumped out to a big lead early and never gave it up. A steal and a layup by Achen put the Royals up 12-2, and when Yourczek buried a triple a short time later, it was 16-4.
The Royals stretched their lead to 37-16 early in the second half. Achen made it 41-16 with a finger roll, and later pushed it to 56-23 with a 3-pointer.
Royalton ended the game with a 23-8 advantage in steals. It also shot 40% from the floor.
That momentum carried over into Monday, when the Royals seized control of a 79-52 non-conference victory against LPGE.
They flexed their defensive muscles early, with Blake Albright pilfering a steal and hitting Achen down court for an easy layup. The scoring was fast and furious at the outset. Just four minutes into the game, an Albright layup made it 19-10 in favor of Royalton.
A Swenson trey helped propel his team to a 41-27 lead late in the half.
It was 47-31 early in the second when Achen dropped in a fastbreak layup. He later connected from beyond the arc twice, with Swenson and Ryan Vannurden adding a 3-pointer each down the stretch.
The Royals shared the ball well, putting up 16 assists as a team. That led to open looks that allowed them to shoot at a 42% clip.
Royalton (9-8 overall, 4-2 conference) is on the road again, Thursday, against Paynesville Area before finally returning home Saturday, for an afternoon tilt with that same Bulldogs squad. It goes back to work at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holdingford.
