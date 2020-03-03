The boys basketball playoffs began for the area, Monday, March 2, with three area teams in action.
In Section 5A, both Upsala and Swanville hosted play-in games.
The No. 6 seed Cardinals hosted No. 11 McGregor and survived a poor shooting night to hold off the Mercuries, 51-44. Upsala will travel to play No. 3 St. John's Prep, Thursday, at 7 p.m.
Eighth-seeded Swanville dispatched No. 9 Isle, 74-54, to advance. The Bulldogs will travel to top-seeded Cromwell-Wright, Thursday, at 7 p.m.
The final area team to play was the No. 18 seeded Royalton Royals in a play-in game against No. 15 Long Prairie Grey Eagle in a Section 6AA play-in. The Royals were bested by the Thunder, 65-59, ending their season with a 6-20 overall record.
