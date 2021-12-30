Pierz gave Aitkin all it could handle, Wednesday, in the championship game of the Aitkin Holiday Tournament.
The two squads matched each other blow for blow, needing not one, but two extra periods to decide a winner. In the end, the Gobblers were able to make one extra bucket to hand the Pioneers a 62-60 double overtime loss.
The Pioneers put together a strong shooting night from the floor, drilling 40% of their field goals. However, a 9-for-20 effort at the free throw line proved to be too much to overcome.
The Gobblers held a 33-29 lead at the end of the first half, but the Pioneers forced overtime with a 23-19 advantage in the second. Both teams put in a pair of buckets in the first overtime, and the game went into a second round of free basketball.
Zach Jones, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, scored 26 points for Pierz, going 9-of-16 from the floor. He added nine rebounds and four blocked shots to that effort. Kirby Fischer, Joey Stuckmayer and Noah Oberfeld scored eight each.
The Pioneers got out to a thrilling start in Aitkin, with an overtime victory over Greenway, Tuesday.
Pierz got six points in overtime from Oberfeld along with a massive 3-pointer by Stuckmayer to help it out-point the Raiders 11-9 in the extra session. That added up to a 74-72 win for the Pioneers. The clutch triple in overtime accounted for Stuckmayer’s only bucket of the night.
Greenway held a 34-30 advantage at halftime, but Pierz found its rhythm from beyond the arc in the second half. That is when the Pioneers drilled eight of their 12 total triples in the contest.
Jones scored 12 of his 15 points after the intermission with the help of a trio of 3-pointers. Oberfeld added two treys in the final stanza of regulation.
Oberfeld led the Pioneers offensively, with 22 points. Jones wasn’t far behind with 15 points, while Ian Oberfeld scored 12 and Fischer added 10.
Grant Hansen, 21, and Westin Smith, 18, paced the Raiders’ scoring effort.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pioneers. The last of those losses was an 81-63 non-conference loss at the hands of Eden Valley-Watkins, Dec. 23, in Eden Valley.
The Eagles jumped out to a big, 44-30 halftime lead. Despite a much more solid effort from the Pioneers in the second half, the deficit was too big to overcome.
Ian Oberfeld was a big part of the turnaround, as he scored 14 of his 16 points after the intermission. Noah Oberfeld added 16 of his own, with Jones tallying 14 and Andy Winscher chipping in eight.
Pierz (4-4 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) opens league play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Pierz.
