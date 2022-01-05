Pierz junior Ian Oberfeld (51) looks to pass around the pressure of Mora's Madox Balmer (21) during the first half of the Pioneers' 65-57 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Mustangs, Tuesday, in Pierz.
Pierz's Noah Oberfeld (22) goes up for a shot between a pair of Mora defenders, Tuesday, in Pierz.
Staff photo by Zach Hacker
Kirby Fischer (11) makes a move between two Mora defenders for a Pierz bucket, Tuesday, in Pierz.
Staff photo by Zach Hacker
Pierz junior Ian Oberfeld (51) looks to pass around the pressure of Mora's Madox Balmer (21) during the first half of the Pioneers' 65-57 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Mustangs, Tuesday, in Pierz.
Staff photo by Zach Hacker
Pierz junior Jonathan Cheney (15) hangs onto an offensive rebound as a pair of Mora defenders provide heavy defensive pressure during the Pioneers' home loss, Tuesday.
Pierz looked well on its way to a Granite Conference victory with a strong first half, Tuesday, against Mora.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the Mustangs flipped the script in the second half. The surge was enough to overcome an 11-pont halftime deficit and hand Pierz a 65-57 home loss.
Both teams took a while to warm up at the game’s outset. It was just 4-4 at the 13:53 mark when Noah Oberfeld ignited the scoring with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. It took only 20 seconds for Mora’s Max Sampson to answer with a triple of his own, however, and it was game-on from there.
Zach Jones buried another trey for the Pioneers just a little more than minute later to put them up five at 12-7. Again, the Mustangs responded in kind with a 3-pointer of their own. Pierz got going right away on its next trip, with Oberfeld putting in a layup off of a pretty inbound pass from Andy Winscher.
Mora eventually knotted the score at 14-all with 10:13 in the first half on a runner by Gage Braiedy, but it went cold after that. The Pioneers took advantage by going on an 8-0 run over the next four minues, 12 seconds.
A 6-of-8 showing at the free throw line propelled that surge, with Jonathan Cheney coming off the bench to tally four for the Pioneers.
Dominic Beaulieu finally broke the silence for Mora with an old-fashioned three-point play with 6:01 on the clock. It didn’t close the gap much, though. Oberfeld was true from downtown for the second time in the half to give his team its biggest lead to that point, 29-20, at 3:25 before the break.
A layup by Cheney with only 10 seconds left gave Pierz a 37-26 lead at halftime.
The momentum didn’t carry over to the second half, however. The Mustangs found their rhythm and out-scored the Pioneers 39-21 to steal the victory.
Oberfeld had a big opening half, scoring 14 of his game-high 18 points before the intermission. Dallas Fix scored 16 to lead Mora’s effort.
Pierz (4-5 overall, 0-1 conference) travels to Class AA No. 7 ranked Albany for another Granite Ridge bout, Friday, and is set to host Upsala in a non-conference battle at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.