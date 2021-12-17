Little Falls fell victim to a hot-shooting Bemidji squad, Tuesday, in a 70-46 non-conference, road loss.
The Lumberjacks hit 45.3% of their shots from the field, while the Flyers couldn’t find the same rhythm. They ended the night at 27.6% shooting, while they were also out-rebounded 47-38.
Little Falls fell in an early hole, as Bemidji came out on fire. It put the Flyers in a 38-22 hole by the time the two squads broke for halftime.
Jaxon Janski came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers to aid in a team-high eight points for the Flyers, to which he added four rebounds. Ethan Poser and Brock Lutzke added seven points each, with Beau Thoma leading the rebounding effort with seven. He added four points and two assists. Austin Neu chipped in five points and five boards.
Friday, Little Falls had more success in the shooting department, but it struggled with ball security. The Flyers finished the night with 21 turnovers and a 73-46 home loss to Princeton.
Thoma had a nice night off of the bench for the home team. He finished with 10 points, six boards and four steals. Zach Gwost added nine points to a balanced scoring attack, along with two assists.
Janski scored seven points, with Poser pouring in six points to go with five boards and two dimes. Luke Waltman grabbed six caroms for Little Falls.
The Flyers (1-2 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) hosts Willmar, Saturday. It will be on the road for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against St. Cloud Tech, Tuesday.
