The Little Falls boys basketball team got its season off to a strong start, Dec. 4, with a hard-fought non-conference win over Rocori.
The Flyers finished off a 63-59 victory to close out a game that was close the whole way.
Little Falls was up 31-27 at halftime, and the teams matched one another bucket-for-bucket after the intermission. The game featured 17 lead changes and was tied nine times, with a seven-point lead for the Flyers being the largest of the game for either team. Little Falls’ longest scoring run was 11-0, while the Spartans enjoyed one surge of 7-0.
The home team’s defensive pressure made the difference, with Rocori turning the ball over 15 times compared to only eight for the Flyers. That effort included eight steals; two apiece for Jaxon Janski, Beau Thoma and Austin Neu.
The Spartans held a slight advantage on the offensive end, knocking down 43.6% (24-of-55) of their shots from the field compared to 39% (23-of-59) for Little Falls. Both teams struggled at the free throw line, and Rocori won the rebounding battle 42-32.
Zach Gwost led the Flyers’ scoring effort, knocking down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points. He also pulled in four rebounds and finished with two blocked shots.
Janski finished the night with 11 points, seven boards and a pair of steals, while Thoma also had 11 points. Ethan Poser got his mitts on six caroms and Riley Czech dished out a team-best four assists.
Little Falls (1-0 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) travels to Princeton Friday and is set to be on the road again at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when it tips off at Bemidji.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.