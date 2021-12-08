Little Falls Flyers sig

The Little Falls boys basketball team got its season off to a strong start, Dec. 4, with a hard-fought non-conference win over Rocori.

The Flyers finished off a 63-59 victory to close out a game that was close the whole way.

Little Falls was up 31-27 at halftime, and the teams matched one another bucket-for-bucket after the intermission. The game featured 17 lead changes and was tied nine times, with a seven-point lead for the Flyers being the largest of the game for either team. Little Falls’ longest scoring run was 11-0, while the Spartans enjoyed one surge of 7-0.

The home team’s defensive pressure made the difference, with Rocori turning the ball over 15 times compared to only eight for the Flyers. That effort included eight steals; two apiece for Jaxon Janski, Beau Thoma and Austin Neu.

The Spartans held a slight advantage on the offensive end, knocking down 43.6% (24-of-55) of their shots from the field compared to 39% (23-of-59) for Little Falls. Both teams struggled at the free throw line, and Rocori won the rebounding battle 42-32.

Zach Gwost led the Flyers’ scoring effort, knocking down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points. He also pulled in four rebounds and finished with two blocked shots.

Janski finished the night with 11 points, seven boards and a pair of steals, while Thoma also had 11 points. Ethan Poser got his mitts on six caroms and Riley Czech dished out a team-best four assists.

Little Falls (1-0 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) travels to Princeton Friday and is set to be on the road again at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when it tips off at Bemidji.

