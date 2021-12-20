Little Falls held the lead from start to finish, Thursday, in its opener of the Pine Country Bank Tournament.
In a game that was initially supposed to be played in Little Falls, the Flyers had no trouble adjusting to the schedule change. They defeated hosting Holdingford, 70-36, to snap a two-game losing skid.
The Flyers led 34-23 at halftime and turned up the heat even further out of the break, out-pointing their opponents 36-13 in the second half.
Ball security played no small role the victory. Little Falls turned the ball over just 11 times compared to 28 for the Huskers. The Flyers also shared the ball well, racking up 18 assists as a team, and had their best night of the season, thus far, from beyond the arc. They were 10-of-30 on 3-pointers.
Individually, Ethan Poser had a huge night for Little Falls. He was red hot all night, drilling 8-of-9 shots from the floor, including 5-for-5 from long range. That added up to a season-high 21 points, to which he added four rebounds.
He was one of four Flyers in double figures. Jaxon Janski and Beau Thoma both scored 11 points off the bench, with the former also tallying four assists and six steals. Thoma also finished with a team-best two blocked shots. Austin Neu poured in 10 points, with Zach Gwost checking in at nine points. Riley Czech dished out a team-high five dimes.
Rob Voller and Tanner Tomasek led the Huskers with 11 points each, with Ryder Petersen chipping in 10 of his own.
“We battled hard the first half, cutting a double-figure lead to six with a couple minutes left, but the Flyers stretched it to 11 at the half,” said Holdingford coach Ron Makela. “They stuck it to us in the first few minutes of the second half and the lead was quickly 20.”
The Huskers took a 71-54 loss to Staples-Motley on the second night of the tournament.
Tomashek led the scoring effort with 12 points, with Blake Welle adding 11 and Voller nine. Isaiah Schultz scored 27 for the Cardinals, while Dakota Hennigar and Hunter Miller scoring 13 an 12, respectively.
Holdingford (0-6 overall, 0-1 Central Minnesota) travels to Albany for a 7 p.m. tipoff, Tuesday.
Little Falls saw Willmar find its rhythm in the second half, Saturday, to take another tough loss.
The Cardinals stormed back from a 26-21 deficit at halftime to out-score the Flyers 34-17 in the second half to hand Little Falls a 55-43. The Flyers finished the game with 22 turnovers, 15 on Willmar steals, compared to 14 Cardinal miscues.
Little Falls led by as many as 14, but Willmar slowly but surely chipped away at the lead.
Brock Lutzke and Gwost scored 10 points to lead the Flyers’ offensively. Lutzke did so by going 4-for-4 from the field and swishing his only attempt from 3-point land. Gwost added six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Neu stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of seven points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one blocked shot and one steal. Thoma also scored seven points and pulled in nine boards.
The Flyers (2-3 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) will be on the road at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Cloud Tech.
