The Little Falls boys basketball team put together one of its most complete performances to-date, Jan. 21.
The Flyers were red hot in the shooting department, and they forced Foley into 17 turnovers while committing only 10 of their own. It all added up to a 77-55 Granite Ridge Conference victory for Little Falls.
The home team drained 28-of-54 shots, a 51.9% clip. That included making 10-of-24 3-point attempts. The Falcons couldn’t keep pace, as they finished 22-for-50 from the floor (44%).
Austin Neu had a monster game for the Flyers. He was 9-for-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 from downtown, for a game-high 22 points. He added to that with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.
He was one of four Flyers to score in double figures.
Zach Gwost was 3-for-6 from beyond the arc for 14 points and had three assists and two steals. Jaxon Janski and Ethan Poser added 10 points and four rebounds each along with two and three steals, respectively.
Beau Thoma chipped in nine points along with a team-high eight boards, with Riley Czech scoring eight and pilfering three steals.
The Flyers couldn’t quite carry the same success into a crisply played game against Osakis, Tuesday.
The two squads combined for only 17 turnovers, but Little Falls went 37% from the field, while the Silverstreaks buried 50% of their attempts. It ended in a 57-42 non-conference loss for the Flyers on their home floor.
A talented Osakis squad led from start to finish. The Silverstreaks were up 32-23 at halftime and further distanced themselves after the break.
Thoma led the team in both scoring and rebounding, with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting and five boards, along with two assists. Gwost added nine points, aided by two 3-pointers, and Janski scored eight.
The Flyers (4-9 overall, 2-3 conference) were on the road in Zimmerman, Jan. 27, and will host Milaca at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
