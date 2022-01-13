Little Falls struggled to match up with Pequot Lakes in the paint, Tuesday.
The Flyers were out-rebounded 43-24, and the Patriots made 19-of-25 (76%) of its shots inside. It all added up to a 71-41 home, non-conference loss for Little Falls.
Pequot Lakes’ stellar shooting performance put it at 26-of-52 overall, while the Flyers were 17-for-55 (30.9%) from the floor. They were out-scored by 15 in both halves, trailing 38-23 at halftime.
Jaxon Janski had a nice night for Little Falls. He made 4-of-6 from downtown to pace the team’s scoring effort at 12 points. Beau Thoma was 5-of-9 shooting for 10 points, to which he added two assists. Ethan Poser added nine points, while Austin Neu grabbed a team-high five rebounds. Zach Gwost added three dimes.
The loss came five days after Little Falls took a tough, 49-45 road loss against Granite Ridge Conference foe Mora, Jan. 6.
It was a close contest throughout, with 11 lead changes and four ties.
The Flyers were plagued by a cold shooting night, as they went 15-for-52 (28.8%) from the floor. On the other end, the Mustangs made 42.9% of their shots.
Neu had a solid all-around evening, finishing with 12 points and four steals. Gwost chipped in eight points, with Janski scoring seven and pulling in four rebounds. Riley Czech and Elijah Schultz finished with five rebounds each. Thoma added three assists and three steals.
Little Falls (2-7 overall, 0-2 conference) traves to Pierz, Friday, and is at Class AA No. 7 ranked Albany at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
