Little Falls shared the ball well and took care of business for a pair of wins.
The Flyers picked up a pair of Granite Ridge Conference wins over Milaca and Zimmerman to pull above the .500 mark in league play.
Monday, Little Falls out-lasted the Wolves, 62-58, in home contest that was tight throughout. It featured eight lead changes and seven ties, with neither team leading by more than eight.
The Flyers shot 19-of-50 (38%) from the field and shared the ball to the tune of 12 assists as a team. The big difference came at the free throw line, though. Little Falls made 70% of its shots (14-for-20) while Milaca was just 10-of-24, 41.7%.
Zach Gwost went 4-for-10 from 3-point range for Little Falls. That allowed him to finish with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Jaxon Janski matched that shooting percentage from downtown, finishing with 15 points.
Austin Neu stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Beau Thoma gave the Flyers four players in double figures with 10 points, nine boards and four dimes.
That win came just three days after Little Falls went off for 15 3-pointers in a 66-59 road win over Zimmerman.
In all, the Flyers were good on 23-of-50 from the floor, 46%. That included a 50% effort from beyond the arc. They also held a dominant, 41-23 advantage on the glass.
Janski went 5-for-7 from distance to finish with a team-high 17 points. To that, he added five rebounds, three assists — of which the Flyers totaled 19 — and a steal.
Neu had another strong night with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Gwost checked in with 13 points, three dimes and two steals. Thoma finished the night with nine points and nine boards.
Little Falls (6-9 overall, 4-3 conference) will to keep it going at St. Cloud Cathedral, Friday, and hosts St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
