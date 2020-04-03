It is something of a family tradition for a Borash to win the Triple A (Academics, Arts and Athletics) award from Royalton.
However, senior Christopher Borash took that honor a step further, earning a Region 5A win, which was supposed to also come with an appearance on TV during the Boys State Basketball Tournament.
“I couldn’t have been more surprised and excited upon hearing my name called as the Region 5A winner,” Borash said. “It is something I have in some ways strived for, for years, as four of my older siblings were Triple A recipients at a district level. It is very fulfilling to know I have been able to accomplish the same and more.”
However, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, of course, has also affected Borash’s life as well.
“The COVID-19 situation has left Ben, my older brother and a senior at St. Mary’s, Erin, my younger sister, and I at home to work,” Borash said. “I must say my parents are quite happy with the help. With school starting online now we spend part of our mornings on school work before heading out to work again by noon or so.”
“It’s strange to think that we’re supposed to be in school right now, but we deal with what we’re given and make the most of it,” Borash said.
That home life and dedication is part of the reason that Borash was identified as a Triple A recipient.
“We are so incredibly proud of Christopher and what a great leader and role model he is for our school and community as a whole,” said Royalton Activities Director Anthony Neumann. “He is such a genuine, incredibly involved individual in the arts, academics and athletics as well as his personal life and is deserving of this recognition.”
Borash is involved in school as a percussionist, guitar player, singer, 4.0 GPA student, three-sport athlete (cross-country, wrestling/basketball and track), Student Council president, student body president, leader in 4-H and academic tutor.
“Christopher Borash really embodies the AAA spirit. Not only does he exemplify all three categories of Academics, Arts and Athletics, he’s just a really great young man,” said Borash’s cross-country coach, Michael Marschel. “How he was able to balance his time between all the activities (besides sports), excel in the classroom and do his daily chores in the early morning hours and after school is an incredible thing.”
Borash was quick to give the praise right back, as he singled out Marschel as the biggest influence on him.
“One man in particular, though, has largely shaped my achievement and growth as both a student and man in general. In the past seven years, Michael Marschel has guided me throughout many obstacles and challenges,” Borash said. “He has been there to advise, coach and mentor me throughout my high school career, whether it be in the classroom, on the course or singing on stage. He has provided a shining example of a good, humble and honorable man and I will always look up to him.”
He did not stop there.
“His work and commitment to his students is as impressive as it is unending. I cannot say enough about how thankful I am to have had such an amazing mentor and friend throughout these years, and I hope to continue that connection as I move on in life,” Borash said.
Borash is set to follow in his older siblings’ footsteps once again, as he plans to attend the University of St. Mary’s in Winona in the fall. He plans to study environmental biology and criminal justice. He will also compete in cross-country and track and field.
Marschel has zero doubt that Borash will succeed in the future.
“There’s no doubt Christopher will be successful in whatever avenue he chooses,” Marschel said. “I will truly miss him next year having his glow and work ethic.”
Borash is the first regional winner from Royalton since Matthew Epsky won in 1997.
“Being recognized for such an honor is a true testament to how hard I work because it encompasses not just my athletics or arts or academics, but all three together,” Borash said. “It takes a lot of dedication, time, and commitment to achieve excellence in any one of these, but to do so in all three leaves me quite content and humbled.”
