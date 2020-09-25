After surpassing two runners in the final stretch, Royalton junior Erin Borash earned a third place finish at the home triangular the Royals hosted with Maple Lake and Paynesville, Sept. 17.
However, Borash’s 22:15.6 time and third place finish was not enough for Royalton to not finish in third place. Senior Grace Neutz was the Royals’ second-best finisher, taking 13th place with a time of 25:28.79.
In the boys half of the race, Royalton and Maple Lake were the only two that had full teams, and the Royals finished behind the Irish.
Royalton’s top runner was senior Nathan Kolbo, who finished in fourth place with a time of 20:22.8.
Junior David Fountain and freshman Marcus Hayes were neck and neck for fifth place, with Fountain clipping Hayes by .27 of a second.
Also hosting a meet, which was a truncated version of the Zimney Pioneer Stampede, was Pierz, Monday.
The Pioneers were joined by Little Falls and Albany, with the Huskies winning both the boys and girls race, and the Flyers finishing runner-up in both races.
In the boys race, Little Falls was led by sophomore Wyatt Baum, who took second with a time of 18:48. Sophomore Ben Knopik finished third with 18:53.
Pierz’ top finisher was senior Landon Schomer, who took 13th with a time of 22:23.
In the girls’ race, Little Falls senior Courtney Loeffler finished in third place with a time of 21:50. Flyer seventh grader Grace LeClair was fifth with a time of 22:02.
Pierz’ top finishers were seventh grader Chloe Lochner and sophomore Carissa Andres, who finished in sixth and seventh, respectively. Lochner had a time of 22:08, while Andres was just behind her with 22:15.
Finally, Holdingford raced in Osakis, Sept. 17.
The Huskers finished in first place in both the boys and girls races as a team.
Senior Braden Bomgaars was the top finisher overall with a time of 20:04.
Aiden Pellet, a Huskers freshman, came in second with a 21:07.
For the girls, junior Clara Pluegger was the top runner overall and for Holdingford with a 23:43 finish. Seventh grader Loretta Mrosla was second with 23:37.
Holdingford will host Royalton for a meet, Tuesday. Pierz is at home, Thursday, while Little Falls will be at Albany, Thursday.
