Upsala senior Amber Biniek scored 18 points and hit a career milestone as she led the Cardinals girls basketball team to a 63-37 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Jan. 16.
Biniek’s 18-point night pushed her over 1,000 career points, but she also added six rebounds and six assists.
Sophomore Taylor Soltis, who has stepped in for the injured Laura Lange, notched 17 points for the Cardinals. Kris Biniek added a team-best 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
Upsala followed the win with a tough, 64-35, loss to a strong Osakis team in a Prairie Conference matchup.
Stats for the game were not available by press time.
Next up for the Cardinals, who stand a 7-8 overall and 3-2 in conference play, is a game at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tuesday.
Swanville bested by Prairie Conference’s top teams
The Swanville Bulldogs dropped a pair of games to the Prairie Conference’s top two teams.
First, the Bulldogs were bested by a very strong Osakis team, 71-29, Jan. 16.
Swanville followed that with a much closer contest against Browerville-Eagle Valley, Tuesday, as the Bulldogs only fell, 68-53, to the Tigers.
Junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp led the Bulldogs with 12 points in the loss, while sophomore Mackenzie Morris added seven points.
Swanville trailed 39-12 at halftime, and was unable to gain any ground on the Silver Streaks.
Against the Tigers, Swanville fell behind early, and were in a big hole at halftime trailing, 41-18.
The Bulldogs battled back, scoring 35 second-half points to cut down the deficit, but it was too large.
Freshman Amelia Hudalla was strong inside for Swanville as she scored a team-best 24 points to go with nine rebounds.
Muhlenkamp added 11 points, five assists and five steals, while freshman Lauren Miller had seven rebounds, six points and four assists.
Next up for the Bulldogs (4-9) is a non-conference matchup with Ogilvie, Monday.
