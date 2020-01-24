Amber Biniek, front center, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her 1,000th point, Jan. 16 against LPGE. Pictured behind Biniek (from left): Asst. coach Amber Mayers, student manager Chrissy Fouquette, Ali Harren, Madalin Koetter, Laura Lange, Molly Leners, Hannah Luedtke, Abby Ripplinger, Haley Opatz, Abby Klein, Taylor Soltis, Alice Hebig, Paige Biniek, Kris Biniek, Kylie Roerick and head coach Nick Klug.