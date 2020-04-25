Swanville graduate Emily Beseman did not expect much from her freshman year playing college basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead.
“It was not what I expected at all,” Beseman said. “As a freshman, you just hope to maybe see the court, but when I started getting minutes, I just realized that all the time I put in has paid off.”
It didn’t take long for Beseman to get minutes, as she scored 23 points in her debut against the University of Minnesota-Morris, Nov. 8, 2019. She hit 5-of-7 three pointers in the contest.
“It was totally different. You get there and you just don’t know what to expect, because you are so used to high school,” Beseman said. “At the beginning it is just so scary, because you are about to catch a pass and it just goes right through your hands, because you are so nervous.”
However, it was her performance on Dec. 11, 2019 against Carleton that really put her on the radar of other Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) teams.
In the 64-61 victory, Beseman came off the bench to hit a freshman-record nine three-pointers in the game on her way to 27 points, six rebounds and four assists.
That performance wound up being the Individual Performance of the Year at the “Golden Cobbs” awards.
At that point, she was one of the first people off the bench for the Cobbers.
“When I started being like number one or two of the bench, it was so exciting,” Beseman said. “It felt so good that my hard work has paid off, and it must be showing, because a college coach is trusting me enough to play.”
In the end, Beseman averaged 23.6 minutes per game in 25 games (all off the bench). She scored an average 11.7 points per game, which was third on the team. She also averaged 4.3 rebounds per game and was second on the team in assists with 54.
She said that the difference between high school and college is drastic, even at the Division III level.
“Nobody goes easy on you, and you basically have to give your all, all the time. There is no time off, give 110% all the time,” Beseman said. “Eventually practices get easier, and you get more comfortable with your teammates, and by the end of the year, it started to feel like high school ball again.”
Another reason it began to feel like high school, is that since Moorhead is only about two hours away from home, familiar faces would show up at many of her games, which really touched her.
“It feels so good having people still able to come and support me, and it makes it feel like home,” Beseman said. “When I played at St. John’s, town people came and watched me, and it really warmed my heart.”
And her high school coach, Aaron Gapinski, said that he is extremely proud of his former athlete.
“I am proud of her as a basketball player, but really more proud of her as a person and I look forward to following her career,” Gapinski said. “She is a role model to a lot of the students at Swanville.”
As for her on-the-court play, Gapinski did get a chance to go and see her in action at the college level, and he was impressed.
“It was fun to be able to watch Emily play at the next level. She always has been a hard worker and has the ‘it’ factor on the court,” Gapinski said. “She has a positive attitude and is always willing to give back to the program.”
As for 2021, Beseman said she is going to approach it without expectations, and continue to do what got her on the court as a freshman.
“I am not going to go in with a big head, or expect anything really, but I’m just going to play my game like I did before, and whatever happens, happens,” Beseman said. “Coach will do whatever she thinks is best for the team, and all I can do is give my best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.