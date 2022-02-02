The Pierz girls basketball team got hot from 3-point range, Monday, and there wasn’t much Melrose Area could do about it.
The Pioneers drilled 48% of their shots from distance. They used that aerial assault to pull away from a tight ballgame and claim a 55-44 non-conference win over the Dutchmen.
Pierz came out of the gates slowly, taking nearly six minutes to dent the home half of the scoreboard. In the meantime, a pair of triples by Madison Stusse helped Melrose Area build an 8-0 lead.
Brittney Schommer finally got the Pioneers on the board when she drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 12:01 mark.
Still, Pierz had trouble finding a rhythm offensively. That allowed the Dutchmen to go up 12-5 before the home team finally got into a groove.
With 7:38 to play in the opening half, Alyssa Sadlovsky took a pass from Katie Leidenfrost on a 2-on-1 break for a layup. Just a minute later, she buried a trey to cut the Pierz deficit to 12-11.
On Melrose Area’s ensuing possession, the Pioneers picked off a pass and Kiara Olesch dropped in a layup on the fast-break. With 6:04 before the break, Pierz was up 13-12 and in the midst of an 8-0 run.
The Dutchmen went back to their hot hand to provide a counter-punch. Stusse knocked down her third 3-pointer of the half to put them back up 16-13 with 4:24 on the clock. It didn’t last long.
After Olesch made a nice spin move on the block for another layup, Leidenfrost connected from downtown to put the Pioneers back up 18-16. She canned another with just 51 seconds on the clock to put her team up 22-19.
Pierz had to settle for a tie at halftime, however, when Brooke Finken hit a 3 from the near corner at the buzzer to knot it at 22-all.
The Pioneers pulled away early in the second half.
They were clinging to a 28-26 lead when Kenna Otte dropped in a 3-ball of her own. On their next trip, after Melrose Area added two to its total, Olesch swished yet another from downtown to extend the lead to 34-28.
The Dutchmen were still within striking distance, down 48-41, as time began to tick away when Olesch came up with another big play. Once again, she stepped in front of a pass and brought it coast-to-coast for a layup with just a little more than three minutes to play.
Another uncontested layup off of a steal for Leidenfrost in the final minute sealed it.
The Pioneers held their own in the rebounding department, despite the Dutchmen having a noticeable size advantage. Melrose Area managed 45 rebounds compared to 40 for Pierz. But the Pioneers made up for it defensively, with 10 steals, while the visitors had only four.
The win was the second of the week for Pierz, which got back on track after a tough loss at No. 9 Albany, Jan. 21.
The first win of the week was a 47-43 Granite Ridge Conference triumph over Milaca, Jan. 28, on the road.
That game started on a similar note as the Melrose game, with the two teams settling for a 22-22 tie at halftime. Once again, Pierz pulled away for the win.
The Pioneers shot 43% from 3-point range in that one, as well, getting 7-of-16 to drop.
Sadlovsky went 3-for-7 from downtown for a team-high 15 points. Otte wasn’t far behind, as she made 4-of-7 from the field for 12 points. Olesch added 10 points to the effort.
The Pioneers (14-4 overall, 7-1 conference) has a chance to keep it rolling, Thursday, against Foley. They’ll be on their home floor again at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against St. Cloud Cathedral.
Pioneer boys snap skid
Pierz picked up a pair of big, Granite Conference victories this week, and it snapped a five-game losing streak in the process.
The Pioneers claimed narrow victories over Milaca and Foley to get headed in the right direction.
It started, Jan. 27, when Pierz held off Milaca to win a 63-61 thriller on its home floor.
Zach Jones had a big night in leading his team to victory. He tallied 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, which included a 4-for-7 performance from 3-point range. Ben Virnig had a strong night as well. He shot 6-for-11 for 15 points to go with five rebounds.
Gene Skiba chipped in with seven points and three boards, with Noah Oberfeld collecting six caroms.
Jones was again instrumental in the Pioneers making it a perfect week. He scored 14 points in a 59-55 win at Foley, Monday.
That effort was highlighted by a 4-for-5 effort from downtown. It was part of a night during which the Pioneers practically couldn’t miss. In all, they made 19-of-23 shots from the floor, including 11-of-14 from 3-point range.
Ian Oberfeld also reached double figures with 12 points. Noah Oberfeld was 3-for-3 from distance for nine points, with Andy Winscher and Virnig chipping in eight each.
Pierz (6-10 overall, 2-5 conference) has a chance to keep it going, Friday, at Mora. It returns to the floor at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Pierz when Albany comes to town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.