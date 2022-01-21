The Little Falls boys basketball team was able to hold off a strong second half surge by arch-rival Pierz, Jan. 14.
The Flyers came out hot on the road and carried a big lead into halftime. After the break, the Pioneers chipped away at the deficit. Little Falls was able to keep them from completing the comeback effort, however, in a key 79-73 Granite Ridge Conference win for the Flyers.
Both squads entered the contest 0-2 in conference play, and it was evident from the outset both were determined to get that first league victory. The game featured wild momentum swings, with Little Falls leading by as many as 21 and Pierz holding a 12-point advantage, at one point.
Both teams had a strong night in the shooting department, with the Flyers connecting on 24-of-53 (45.3%) of their shots and the Pioneers going 20-for-44 (45%). For the visitors, that effort included making more than half of their shots inside the perimeter, while Pierz went 12-for-25 (48%) from 3-point range.
Little Falls had a slim, 35-33 advantage on the boards and turned the ball over 11 times, compared to 15 miscues for the Pioneers.
It all added up to a game that was never out of reach for either squad. The Flyers held a 45-30 lead at halftime, but the Pioneers came storming back after the break. They outscored their visitors 43-34 in the second, but it wasn’t quite enough.
The Flyers were led by huge performances from Beau Thoma and Jaxon Janski. Thoma secured a double-double with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 14 boards to go with six assists and three steals. Janski finished the night 7-for-13 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lead his team with 23 points.
Austin Neu added 15 points and three steals for Little Falls, with Carter Gwost and Zach Gwost scoring eight points each.
Super freshman Noah Oberfeld had a monster night for the Pioneers. He poured in 6-of-14 from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 30 points. Ian Oberfeld was just a couple rebounds shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight boards, while Ben Virnig had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Pierz girls topple Little Falls
The doubleheader started with a girls basketball matchup between Pierz and Little Falls, with the Pioneers cruising to a win.
The home team forced 21 Flyer turnovers and committed only 11 of its own. It turned that into a 17-3 advantage in points off of turnovers. That, and a red-hot shooting performance propelled the Pioneers to a 63-27 Granite Ridge Conference win.
Pierz made 50% of its shots from the floor, while Little Falls struggled to find a rhythm, shooting 26.2%. The Pioneers’ effort included a 52.4% showing from 3-point land.
Alyssa Sadlovsky put together another strong showing in Pierz’s fourth win in a row. She went 5-for-8 from distance — 7-of-11 overall — for a game-high 20 points. Kenna Otte had a similar stat line, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting; 3-of-4 from distance.
Kiara Olesch ended the night with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with her four points. Katie Leidenfrost checked in with seven points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal, while Britney Schommer pulled in seven boards.
Claire VanRisseghem gave a solid effort for the Flyers. She finished with 12 points and a pair of assists while going 5-for-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from distance. Kendal Swantek added five points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ellie Smieja and Shelby Pint pulled down six boards apiece.
Flyer boys take loss at Albany
Little Falls fell in too big of a hole to climb out of, Tuesday, in a road loss at Albany.
The Flyers were down by 11 at halftime against an efficient Huskies squad. Though they kept things much tighter in the second half, Albany was able to hand them a 73-58 Granite Ridge Conference loss.
Little Falls had a solid night shooting the ball, hitting 20-of-44 from the field. That was highlighted by a 9-for-19 (47.4%) showing from 3-point range. It also kept good care of the ball, committing just 12 turnovers.
The Huskies held just a slight advantage, however, as they played a relatively mistake-free game. They made 49.1% of their shots from the floor and turned it over only eight times.
Thoma had a big night for the Flyers. He was good on 6-of-10 shots for a team-high 17 points. To that, he added six rebounds — which also led his squad — along with two assists and two steals.
Zach Gwost went 4-for-7 from downtown to finish the night with 13 points, while he also collected three boards and two dimes. Brock Lutzke and Janski chipped in seven points each.
Little Falls (3-8 overall, 1-3 conference) hosts Foley, Friday, and travels to Mora for a 7:15 p.m. contest, Tuesday.
Pioneers boys' comeback effort falls short
Pierz nearly completed a big comeback, Tuesday, after falling behind in a road battle with Zimmerman.
The Pioneers trailed 27-16 at halftime, but they found their groove after the break. They out-scored the Thunder by eight in the second half, but it wasn’t quite enough to avoid a 57-54 Granite Ridge Conference loss.
Ian Oberfeld had a nice night for the Pioneers, as he went 6-for-10 from the field for a team-high 16 points. Ben Virnig matched that shooting percentage and tallied 12 points, while Joey Stuckmeyer went 2-for-4 from 3-point range for eight points.
Pierz (4-9 overall, 0-4 conference) will to snap a four-game losing streak against St. Cloud Cathedral, Friday, and returns home for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Milaca, Thursday.
Little Falls girls fall to No. 10 Albany
Little Falls ran into a juggernaut, Tuesday, when it took on Class AA No. 10 ranked Albany in Little Falls.
The Flyers couldn’t keep pace, as they dropped a 61-23 Granite Ridge contest against the Huskies.
Albany’s defensive pressure was a lot to handle. They turned the Flyers over 29 times, including 23 steals. That led to a 32-8 lead in points off of turnovers for the Huskies. They also shot 50% from the floor, compared to 25.7% for Little Falls.
Meghan Schilling finished the night with five points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Flyers. Abigail Larsen had five points to go with three boards and a steal. Janea Saldana added four boards and two steals.
Little Falls (3-10 overall, 0-6 conference) is on the road with a chance to snap its six-game losing streak, Friday, at Sauk Rapids-Rice. It will face Swanville at 7:15 p.m. Monday, in Swanville.
Pierz girls increase winning streak
Pierz is on fire.
The Pioneers increased their winning streak to six games this week, with their second consecutive 3-0 effort. Their last loss came on Jan. 4.
After defeating Little Falls at home, Jan. 14, Pierz had a busy start to the week with games on back-to-back nights. It responded by beating Crosby-Ironton 49-48, Monday, and Zimmerman, 69-62, Tuesday.
Against the Rangers, Monday, the Pioneers shot 20-for-54 from the field, 37% clip.
Kiara Olesch led the way, going 8-for-18 for a game-high 17 points. Ashly Kimman was an efficient, 5-for-7 from the field en route to 10 points. Alyssa Sadlovsky added nine points.
Back in conference action, Tuesday, the Pioneers got out to a blazing start. They led 36-23 at halftime and turned that into a 69-62 Granite Ridge Conference win over Zimmerman.
Pierz drilled 28-of-64 (43%) of its shots from the field, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range.
Kimman was the big scorer on this night, with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Olesch came in with 14 points on 7-for-16, while Britney Schommer and Katie Leidenfrost scored nine and eight, respectively.
Pierz (12-3 overall, 6-0 conference) has a home contest with Albany, Friday, and is off until 7:15 p.m. Jan. 28, when it hosts Milaca.
