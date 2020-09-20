Spectators, coaches and other runners may notice something different about the Little Falls girls cross-country team this season, and it isn’t the new uniform.
Sometimes mistaken for athletic tape, the back of the legs of Flyer runners contain a number of black dots and dashes — Morse Code.
The idea to display the hidden message was the brainchild of senior Abby Borash.
“A few years ago I wanted to learn Morse Code as a New Year’s resolution, and I finally got to it during quarantine,” Borash said. “I learned it, and the only way to learn a new language is to apply it in everyday life.”
“It already looks cool enough, but we also have a secret message, maybe get people a little confused,” Borash said.
Since the season began, Borash has applied an encouraging message on her and her teammates’ legs.
Borash has gone with “I can,” fellow senior Courtney Loeffler has gone with “go me.”
“We thought it was a cool idea, because we knew that she had put time into it, and it could be our hidden message as a team,” Loeffler said. “We’d know it was encouragement for each other, but other teams wouldn’t know what it was saying.”
Other runners have done “speed” or “run fast.”
She said that the Morse Code messages are also helpful internally.
“Anyone can be yelling at you, but you’re the only one who can really motivate yourself,” Borash said.
The ritual is catching on as more and more Flyer girls have added a message, including girls as young as sixth grade, making it a bonding moment.
“She’s a senior, and she is doing that Morse Code for sixth graders, so it brings people together for real,” said Flyer girls co-head coach Caitlin Skluzacek.
Skluzacek said that the Morse Code messages supplement an already in-place program called the “Flyer Sisters,” which pairs a veteran runner with a new runner to help them bond.
Prior to marking messages on their legs, the Morse Code origin can be traced back to when Borash first led the cheer at the end of a practice in August.
For that cheer, she taught her teammates how to do a clapping version of Morse Code. Borash clapped out the “hip, hip,” the teammates responded with the Morse Code version of “hooray.”
“They thought it was funny at first, because I was clapping ‘hip hip hooray’ at them (in morse Code), and thought that was the most bizarre thing, but now it is kind of a collective thing,” Borash said. “I think that Morse Code is going to kind of be a superstition. I mean, I don’t want it to be a ‘I can’t race without it,’ type of thing, but I think it is a cool addition.”
Skluzacek summed it up when she said, “It is just so classic, and it just fits.”
Editors note: The headline for this story reads, “We go” in Morse Code.
