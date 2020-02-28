Two Pioneers able to wrestle way to state tournament qualification
Senior Tanner Young and sophomore Trevor Radunz both wrestled well enough to advance to state as the Pioneers wrestled at the Section 8AA Individual meet, Feb. 21-22, in Pequot Lakes.
Young captured a 182-pound title after by an overtime pin in his match with Karter Wensmann of Sauk Centre-Melrose.
Young also won close matches in the semifinals (8-3 decision) and quarterfinals (9-2 decision). He improved to 34-3 on the season after the undefeated run to the title.
Radunz pinned his first two opponents in the first round, but in the title match Cade Oekeson was able to better Radunz in tiebreaker round one. However, the top two go to state, so Radunz (38-7) advanced.
Pioneers senior Riley Hoskins narrowly missed a trip to state after finishing third at 152 pounds.
After falling by a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals, Hoskins wrestled his way back to a third place match, which he won easily by a 14-3 major decision.
He then got a shot at second place against Jordan Summers of Dilworth-Gylndon-Felton in the true second match, but was bested by a 7-3 decision.
Hoskins’ season ended with a 26-16 record.
Jacob LeBlanc (113) took fourth place after falling in the third place match. He finished the season with a 20-14 record. Senior Brandon Schlegel (23-20) finished fifth in the 195 bracket, while Derek Stangl (17-23) placed fifth at 106 pounds.
Mason Zajac (9-26) placed sixth at 170 pounds. Brandon Funk (20-22) was sixth at 126 pounds.
Kaden Kroll and Wyatt Dingmann each finished eighth.
Young and Radunz competed at the Class AA State Wrestling Tournament, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, but results were not available by press time, so be sure to check online at mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater on Twitter to find up to date info on their progress.
Royalton-Upsala sends four on to Class A State Tournament, including three champs
The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team sent four, and the Holdingford Huskers sent three to the Class A State Tournament after they qualified at the Section 7A Individual Meet at Rush City, Saturday, Feb. 22.
For the Royals, who already captured a section team title and qualified for state that way, they earned three section individual titles and a runner-up as well.
Senior Matthew Kasella (17-9) won the title at 195 pounds by pinning his opponent with one second left in the opening round.
Junior Mason Novitzki (30-9) won his 285-pound or heavyweight title by first round pin as well.
Sophomore Jacob Leibold (37-7), though not as quickly as Novitzki, but faster than Kasella won by first round fall as well.
Also state-bound is freshman Will Gorecki (34-14) as he was runner-up after falling by major decision to champion Trevor Michienzi of Deer River. Gorecki then won via 7-1 decision in his true second matchup to make state.
Three Holdingford wrestlers also moved on to state after their performances in Rush City, Saturday, Feb. 22.
Senior James Welle (24-16) finished as runner-up at 145 pounds to move on.
Junior Tate Lange (34-7) was also a runner-up at 160 pounds.
Finally, Sophomore Sam Harren (30-11) won the 220 pound title over Gavin McLevis for the Huskers.
Junior Austin Wensmann (24-22) of Royalton-Upsala was a third place finishers at 182 pounds, falling 7-4 in the true second match after being pinned in the title match.
RU senior, Gage Louden (23-10), came up short, also taking third after a second-round pin victory at 220 pounds.
Other finishers for the Royals include: Senior Isaac Kasella, sixth place, 170 pounds; Junior Aidan Olson, fourth place, 160 pounds; Junior Brayden Conrad, fourth place, 152 pounds; Sophomore Hunter Novitzki, fourth place, 145 pounds; Johnathon Bzdok, tied-eighth place, 113 pounds and freshman Michael Zimmerman, 106 pounds, fifth place.
Other Huskers finishers included: Eighth grader, Drew Lange, fourth place, 106 pounds; seventh grade William Pilarski, sixth place, 113 pounds; Sophomore Cohl Clear, sixth place, 126 pounds; Seventh grader Luke Bieniek, fourth place, 132 pounds; Michael Miller, eighth place, 152 pounds; Senior Chase Boeckman, fourth place, 170 pounds; Junior Maxwell Secord, fourth place, 182 pounds; Junior Brandon Doll, fourth place, 285 pounds.
The seven wrestlers from Royalton-Upsala and Holdingford participated in the the Class A State Wrestling Tournament, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, but results were not available by press time, so be sure to check online at mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater on Twitter to find up to date info on their progress.
Nagel, Litke champs of Section 8-3A wrestling
In a very loaded Section 8-3A, a pair of Little Falls wrestlers came out on top of their respective weight classes, as junior Gabe Nagel (170 pounds) and sophomore Austin Litke (106) pounds, each came away from Willmar unscathed.
For the defending Class 3A State Champion at 160 pounds, Nagel came back this year at 170 pounds, and has been just as dominant. That was also the case at sections, where he won his first two matches by pin, and then won the title match by a 10-0 major decision.
His undefeated section tournament improved his season record to 38-0.
Litke (34-3) won his semifinal match by fall, and then won 8-0 over Conlan Carlson of Willmar in the title match.
Senior Simon Pantzke came up just short of state after a third place finish at 152 pounds. He was bested, 4-3, in the championship match, and then lost 15-7 in the true second match.
Other finishers for the Flyers included: Eighth grader Joey Wilczek, fifth place, 113 pounds; Bryce Udy, eighth place, 120 pounds; Wyatt Baum, eighth place, 126 pounds; Calvin Sherwood, eighth place, 132 pounds; Ryan Kloeckl, eighth place 145 pounds; Junior Aiden St. Onge, fourth place, 160 pounds; Junior Nathaniel Kludt, sixth place, 182 pounds and Junior Peyton Carll, sixth place, 195 pounds.
Nagel and Litke competed at the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, but results were not available by press time, so be sure to check online at mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater on Twitter to find up to date info on their progress.
