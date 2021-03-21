There were 34 area wrestlers that competed in the state prelims at various sites in Class A, AA and 3A, Saturday, March 20.
In total, nine of those wrestlers advanced to their respective state finals.
At the Section 7A/8A prelims seven wrestlers advanced to the state finals.
At 126 pounds, Holdingford's Drew Lange and Will Gorecki of Royalton-Upsala advanced. At 138 pounds, RU's Sawyer Simmons advanced with a true second performance. The Royals' Jacob Leibold finished first to advance at 145 pounds. Gabe Gorecki also advanced for the Royals with a first place finish at 160 pounds. Holdingford senior Tate Lange took true second and advanced at 170 pounds. Finally, RU senior Mason Novitzki took first at 285 pounds to advance.
The Class A state finals are at St. Michael-Albertville, Saturday, March 27.
In the Section 7AA/8AA state prelims, junior Trevor Radunz took true second and advanced to the state finals at St. Michael-Albertville, Friday.
Finally, at the Section 7-3A/8-3A state prelims, senior Gabe Nagel earned three first round pins to win the 182 pounds bracket and advance to the Class 3A finals, Thursday.
