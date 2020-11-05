Short a number of players, the Upsala volleyball team was bested in four sets by Browerville-Eagle Valley, Monday.
The Cardinals took a lead in the home match after a 25-19 win in the first set, where they were able to harness their offense through junior Audrey Thomas.
Thomas tied with sophomore Madalin Koetter with a team-best nine kills.
Sophomore Rachel Ainali had 18 set-assists.
However, Browerville-Eagle Valley came back hard in the second set to win 25-10.
The third and fourth sets were closer, but the Tigers came out victorious, 25-16 and 25-14 to earn the four-set victory.
Upsala will play at Swanville, Monday. It is the second meeting between the rivals. Upsala won the first meeting back on Oct. 19, 3-2.
Swanville’s match this week was a 0-3 sweep at the hands of Osakis, Monday.
The Silver Streaks won by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-12.
Mackenzie Morris led the Bulldogs offense with 14 digs.
Senior Rebekah Muhlkenkamp had a team-high six kills. Lauren Miller had eight set-assists.
“This was the Bulldogs’ first game in over a week, and they also have three girls out, so the lineup was new, and they had little time to work together,” said Bulldogs head coach Tressa Geschwill. “It’s been a challenging season, but they continue to work together as a team.”
Pierz, Royalton lose
in straight sets
Both the Royalton and Pierz girls volleyball teams were bested in sweeps, Oct. 29.
The Royals lost by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-10 to a strong Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa squad.
No stats were available for the match.
Pierz was swept by an Albany squad, 25-23, 25-13 and 25-22.
Senior Emily Sadlovsky had 22 digs to lead the way for Pierz. Emily Dehler had five blocks to lead the Pioneers, while Ashley Kimman had a team-high seven kills.
Royalton hosts Maple Lake, Tuesday, while Pierz will travel to take on Milaca.
