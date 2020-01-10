Pierz grad Eischens named NSIC Wrestler of the Week
St. Cloud State University senior and 2016 Pierz graduate, Kolton Eischens, has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Wrestler of the Week for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Eischens led the Huskies to a 33-16 victory over No. 23 Western Colorado, Sunday, Jan. 5 in St. Cloud. He charted a 6:29 pin at 174-pounds in the dual match against WCU’s James Laconte, who is ranked No. 11 in the nation at 174-pounds among NCAA DII wrestlers.
Eischens, who is ranked second in the nation at 174-pounds among DII wrestlers this season, is now 5-0 on the season. He is a two-time All-American for the Huskies and has been part of two NCAA Division II championships teams at SCSU in 2018 and 2019.
SCSU is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation among NCAA Division II teams and the Huskies own a 6-0 overall and 2-0 NSIC record this season. The victory over WCU was the Huskies’ 54th consecutive dual match victory, which ties a team record and NCAA DII record for most consecutive dual match wins. The Huskies also had 54 consecutive wins from 2011 to 2014.
SCSU returned to action at the 2020 NWCA Division II National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky on Jan. 10-11. The Huskies have won the NWCA Division II National Duals in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2013 and 2012.
A special dual against Minnesota State University-Moorhead will take place at Pierz Healy High School, Thursday, Jan. 30. The dual will follow the Pioneers’ dual.
Individuals and teams to be honored at LFCHS
Little Falls Community High School is announced the weekend of Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18.
First, Friday will be “Championship Night,” as members of the following Flyers’ championship teams will be recognized: the 1975 boys basketball team, 1980, 1984 and 1985 girls basketball teams.
The teams will be recognized for capturing state titles in those years, and the recognition will take place between the Flyer boys and girls doubleheader basketball games against Milaca at approximately 7 p.m.
Saturday, the Little Falls Flyers Hall of Fame class of 2020 will be inducted. The induction ceremony will be conducted between the girls and boys basketball doubleheader. The inductees will also be introduced between first and second period of the Flyer boys hockey game. The following alumni will be honored with induction: Curt Bailey, Steve Fregin, Deb Hilmerson, Kenneth Pinckney, Doug Ploof, Mary Larson, Rob Sorensen and Kevin Zenner.
The Flyer Athletic Boosters (FAB) sponsors the Flyer Hall of Fame night.
Everyone is invited to be a part of this celebration and wish the new inductees congratulations.
LF man chosen to serve on MSHSL Board
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced appointments to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, the Board of School Administrators, the State Board of Public Defense, the Community Competency Restoration Task Force, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), the Public Employees Retirement Association, the Public Employment Relations Board and the Technology Advisory Committee.
Matthew Heier of Little Falls was appointed as a parent member of the MSHSL Board, effective Jan. 13. His term will expire July 31, 2023. Heier replaces Kristen Amundson.
The MSHSL Board of Directors has general supervision and regulation over all interscholastic programs and contests between members of the MSHSL in sanctioned programs. They also provide leadership and management for the affairs, bylaws and policies of the MSHSL including sponsorship of state tournaments in fine arts activities and athletics.
Pittman named new Pioneers baseball coach
Pierz a nnounced its new head baseball Coach: Dylan Pittman. Pittman has been coaching and teaching special education in Pierz for 10 years.
He grew up in Swanville where he was a three-sport athlete and went on to play college baseball at both Itasca Community College and St. Cloud State as a pitcher.
In 2010, he started out coaching junior high sports in football, basketball and baseball in Pierz.
Pittman is currently the assistant coach in boys basketball under Joe Kahl and had been the JV baseball coach under Danny Saehr prior to accepting this position. He also coached the Pierz Legion baseball team that won both a state and regional titles in the summer of 2017.
His wife (Colleen) and two kids (Paxton, 5 and Violet, 2) said they recently moved to Pierz and could not be happier to be part of this very strong community.
