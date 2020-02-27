Three area girls basketball teams survived, and three seasons were ended on the opening night of the playoffs, Thursday.
As the No. 7 seed, Pierz hosted No. 10 Spectrum, and rallied past the Sting, 70-39.
The Pioneers were led by Emily Sadlovsky’s 20 points. Kylie Waytashek added 15 points.
In other Section 6AA action, the No .4 Royalton Royals blew out No. 13 Mora, 66-17, and fifth-seeded Holdingford won 67-49 over No. 12 Osakis.
All three Section 6AA teams will move on to play in the quarterfinals at St. Cloud State, Saturday, Feb. 29. Royalton and Holdingford will play each other at 2:30 p.m. while Pierz will play No. 2 Sauk Centre at 6 p.m.
In Section 5A, two area teams’ seasons ended, Thursday.
No. 5 Upsala lost a heartbreaker, 61-60 to No. 4 Onamia and Swanville fell 49-40 to top-seeded East Central.
Upsala (12-15) graduate five seniors: Laura Lange, Amber Biniek, Ali Harren, Abby Ripplinger and Haley Opatz.
Swanvile (6-18) graduates two seniors in Giselle Meza and Mackenzie Allen.
Finally, in Section 8-3A, Little Falls fell 57-16 to No. 1 Alexandria.
The Flyers (4-23) graduate only Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.