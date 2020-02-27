(3120sportsPzWaytashek)
Pierz eighth grader Kylie Waytashek shoots over Spectrum’s     Jenna Schreifels in the Section 6AA opening round.

 Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

    Three area girls basketball teams survived, and three seasons were ended on the opening night of the playoffs, Thursday.

    As the No. 7 seed, Pierz hosted No. 10 Spectrum, and rallied past the Sting, 70-39.

    The Pioneers were led by Emily Sadlovsky’s 20 points. Kylie Waytashek added 15 points.

    In other Section 6AA action, the No .4 Royalton Royals blew out No. 13 Mora, 66-17, and fifth-seeded Holdingford won 67-49 over No. 12 Osakis.

    All three Section 6AA teams will move on to play in the quarterfinals at St. Cloud State, Saturday, Feb. 29. Royalton and Holdingford will play each other at 2:30 p.m. while Pierz will play No. 2 Sauk Centre at 6 p.m.

    In Section 5A, two area teams’ seasons ended, Thursday.

    No. 5 Upsala lost a heartbreaker, 61-60 to No. 4 Onamia and Swanville fell 49-40 to top-seeded East Central.     

    Upsala (12-15) graduate five seniors: Laura Lange, Amber Biniek, Ali Harren, Abby Ripplinger and Haley Opatz.

    Swanvile (6-18) graduates two seniors in Giselle Meza and Mackenzie Allen.

    Finally, in Section 8-3A, Little Falls fell 57-16 to No. 1 Alexandria.

    The Flyers (4-23) graduate only Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson.

