Two area boys basketball teams were eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round — Little Falls and Royalton.
The seventh-seeded Flyers were bested in the opening round of the Section 8-3A tournament after falling 76-49 to No. 2 Bemidji, Tuesday.
Little Falls fell behind early on, and trailed 47-22 in at halftime. They never led in the contest and trailed by as much as 29.
In the loss, sophomore Luke Kush led the Flyers with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Senior Travis Wenzel was also in double figures with 12 points, and fellow senior Alex Gwost scored nine points.
The Flyers’ final record was 10-16.
Little Falls graduates three seniors: Wenzel, Gwost and Sam Gold.
The second team to be eliminated was the No. 18 Royalton Royals, who fell 66-59 to No. 15 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in a Section 6AA play-in game.
The Royals trailed the Thunder, 33-23, at halftime, but made a run in the second half, but could not come back.
Junior Tristan Pekula led Royalton in the loss with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Also in double figures were junior Brady Brezinka (15 points) and senior Ethan Walcheski (12 points).
Royalton’s final record was 6-20. The Royals will say goodby to three seniors: Walcheski, Payton Holm and Michael Starry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.