With the pandemic canceling the 2020 high school baseball season, it would be an understatement to say that the five area baseball teams are excited to begin the 2021 season.
However, the season is not all roses.
Contact tracing, mask mandates and several other protocol are still the rule of the day, even for the outdoor sports.
“Every time that something has come up that has been frustrating or inconvenient, I keep reminding myself that ‘At least we are playing,’” said Little Falls head baseball coach Chad Kaddatz. “I don’t think it was immediate, but after some time away last spring it really hit home how devastating it was for the players, especially the seniors, to miss out on a season.”
Most of the teams return a small number of players with varsity experience since there was often no sophomore or junior seasons for many of the players.
For the USA Patriots, perhaps the area’s most experienced squad, they return six players with varsity experience.
“I am looking forward to seeing their leadership on and off the field,” said USA head coach Adam Gerads. “It will be nice to have them during practice when we are going through drills and such to have them there to help the younger players out.”
Teams have been practicing since March 29, which is a late start considering games were scheduled to begin April 8. Results from said season-openers were not available by press time.
Without a 2020 season on the books, this is also the inaugural season for the Pierz Pioneers in the Granite Ridge Conference, and for the Royalton Royals in the Central Minnesota Conference.
“The competition that we will see in the Granite Ridge Conference will be very good like it always is. We are very familiar with teams like Little Falls, Albany, Cathedral, and Foley,” said Pierz head coach Dylan Pittman. “We played them quite a bit during our non-conference schedule back when we were in the Central Minnesota Conference, so now we will get to see them twice every year which will be good for our players’ development.”
And despite often a lack of experience, and having had a year gap in play, teams like Royalton still have high goals.
“If you asked the kids, their couple goals are to win the CMC conference and make the AA State Tournament,” said Royals head coach Aaron Meier. “However, our number one goal is to be competitive and be a team that’s playing our best baseball come tournament time.”
All the area coaches said that strengths and weaknesses have yet to be identified, but that they all hope that pitching and defense are strengths.
Little Falls and Pierz are both in the Granite Ridge, which boasts recent state tournament berths from Foley and St. Cloud Cathedral, and also contains a strong Albany squad.
The Flyers were scheduled to start the season at home against Milaca, Thursday, while Pierz was set to travel to Holdingford.
Royalton and Holdingford play in the Central Minnesota Conference, which includes always strong teams like Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Eden Valley-Watkins.
The Royals were scheduled to start the season at Pillager, Thursday.
Finally, Upsala Swanville Area will be in the Prairie Conference along with rival Browerville-Eagle Valley.
USA was set to start the season at home against Ogilvie, Thursday.
