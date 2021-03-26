Last season ended in heartbreak, as the pandemic shut down the Pierz boys basketball team’s section title hopes.
In 2021, a heartbreak of a different kind cut short that run.
The Pioneers were upended, 59-58, in the Section 7AA quarterfinals by No. 3 Moose Lake-Willow River.
Pierz trailed 34-26 at halftime, but made a comeback in the second half that fell just short.
Senior Michael Leidenfrost led the way with 18 points in the loss, while fellow senior Ryan Stuckmayer added 16 points. Junior Ben Virnig netted 10 points.
Pierz finished with a final record of 12-8.
In other Class AA section playoffs, the Royalton boys basketball team was bested in the opening round of Section 6, March 18.
The Royals were unable to wrangle the Silver Streaks of Osakis, falling 65-42.
“We ran into a very good team in Osakis,” said Royals head coach Jeremy Albright.
Royalton was cold from the floor, shooting just 25% from the field, while Osakis shot 44%.
Royalton trailed by as much as 20 in the first half, but managed to cut the deficit to 14 by halftime, and then whittle it down to four in the second half, but that was as close as they’d come.
Senior Brady Brezinka had a team-high 10 points in the loss.
Zack Cekalla, Blake Albright and Tristan Pekula each had six points. Albright also added seven boards.
Along with Brezinka, Cekalla and Pekula, Jordan Petron, Grayson Suska and Jacob Wagner all graduate for the Royals.
Coach Albright wished to thank Royalton Activities Director Tony Neumann, his seniors, as well as the families and fans that supported the Royals.
Royalton finished at 8-11.
