Both the Randall Cubs and the Buckman Billygoats were knocked out of the Class C Amateur baseball tournament this weekend.
The Cubs were beaten 11-0 in seven innings, Saturday, Aug. 29, by the Bluffton Braves, the top seed out of Region 14. The game was played in Milroy.
Walks and errors put the Cubs in a hole, and they mustered only two hits, rendering them unable to climb out.
Sunday, Aug. 30, the top seed out of Region 8, the Buckman Billygoats, were eliminated by the Cold Spring Rockies, the No. 3 team out of Region 11 in Springfield, 12-8.
Buckman fell behind early, but surged back with runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to have a shot.
However, the Goats left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings, including bringing the tying run up to bat in the ninth.
Joe Kahl had three hits and scored three times for Buckman. Travis Kahl also scored three runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.