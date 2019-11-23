Our selection Process
Meet results for all four area cross-country teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton and Holdingford) were recorded throughout the season.
From these results, the top five boys and top five girls were identified to select the 2019 Record All-Area cross-country teams. Postseason performance, contributions toward team success, season-long consistency and strength of competition were also considered. Head-to-head results were used when available.
Runners that were considered but not named to the All-Area team were given honorable mention distinction.
Christopher Borash,
Senior, Royalton
For the third consecutive year, Borash advanced to the state meet after a seventh place finish at sections. His time was 17:07.1. That helped make him the Record Runner of the Year for the second straight year. Borash was also runner up in the Central Minnesota Conference Meet. He finished 57th at state.
Jackson Grant,
Junior, Little Falls
The junior spend much of the season as Little Falls’ top runner. At the section meet, Grant was the Flyers’ second-best runner with a 38th place finish and a time of 17:34.2. He was a seventh place finisher at the Granite Ridge Conference Meet in Albany, Oct. 15.
Wyatt Baum,
Freshman, Little Falls
The Little Falls freshman came on strong at the end of the season, eventually taking the team’s top spot. He broke out at the GRC Meet with a fifth place finish at a time of 17:25.1. At sections he placed 36th after a finish of 17:31.1.
Anthony Rozycki,
Senior, Royalton
Rozycki was one half of a strong duo for the Royalton running team. The senior had an outstanding finish to his season, beginning with a sixth place finish at the CMC Meet with a time of 18:18.8. At sections he finished 21st with a time of 18:00.1.
Ezekiel Woods,
Senior, Holdingford
Woods was the only other runner from the area to advance to state after his 16th place overall and final individual qualifier at Section 6A.
He finished the section race in 17:38.2. Woods took fourth place at the CMC Meet as well with a time of 17:51.2.
Courtney Loeffler,
Junior, Little Falls
The 2019 Girls Runner of the Year, Loeffler, was easily the top runner for the Class AA Little Falls CC team. At sections, Loeffler finished in 35th place after a time of 20:24.1. She also had an astonishing finish of fifth place at the GRC Meet.
Erin Borash,
Sophomore, Royalton
One of the area’s best runners is Royalton’s Erin Borash. At the Section 6A Meet, she narrowly missed state qualification after a 21st place tim of 21:25.3. At the CMC Meet, Borash finished in 11th place.
Carissa Andres,
Freshman, Pierz
The 2018 runner of the year, Andres led the way for Pierz, including a 13th place time of 21:42.1 at the GRC Meet. In section competition, Andres finished with a time of 22:03.9 and a finish of 32nd place.
Clara Pflueger,
Sophomore, Holdingford
The Husker sophomore was her team’s top finisher in the CMC Meet with a 16th place finish and time of 21:56.9, leading her team to fourth place. Again as the top Husker, Pflueger finished 20th at sections, a few spots away from state advancement with a time of 21:24.1.
Adrienne Kresha,
Senior, Little Falls
Kresha was almost always the No. 2 runner for a strong Flyers team. As a senior, Kresha finished her final meet, the Section 8AA Meet with a time of 22:05.2, which was good for 68th place. At the GRC Meet, Kresha finished in 21:29.4 and 11th place.
Boys Honorable mention
Braden Bomgaars, junior, Holdingford
Ben Knopik, freshman, Little Falls
Isaac Larsen, freshman, Little Falls
Cole Andres, senior, Pierz
Jaden Hennen, senior, Pierz
Ethan Kowalczyk, 8th grade, Pierz
Nathan Kolbo, junior, Royalton
Girls Honorable mention
Kara Bakke, eighth grade, Pierz
Brenna Andres, senior, Pierz
Marissa Hartung, freshman, Holdingford
Abby Borash, junior, Little Falls
Claire Zack, senior, Little Falls
Dayna Becker,7th grade, Little Falls
Grace Neutz, junior, Royalton
