Our selection process
Coaches from all six area boys and girls basketball teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Swanville, Upsala and Holdingford) were asked to nominate players from their team whothey believed deserved to be named to the five-player all-area team, including their accomplishments from during the season. Coaches were also asked to list players they believed deserved to be recognized as honorable mention. The team was formed to resemble an actual team (two guards, two forwards and one center). Some players were considered for multiple positions.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the five-member 2020 Record All-Area boys and girls basketball teams were: postseason and regular season performance, strength of competition, strength of team played on, consistency, contributions toward team success and coaches’ input.
Players who were considered but not named to the five-member first teams were given honorable mention distinction. Coaches from all six area boys and girls basketball teams (Little Falls, Pierz, Royalton, Swanville, Upsala and Holdingford) were asked to nominate players from their team whothey believed deserved to be named to the five-player all-area team, including their accomplishments from during the season. Coaches were also asked to list players they believed deserved to be recognized as honorable mention. The team was formed to resemble an actual team (two guards, two forwards and one center). Some players were considered for multiple positions.
Criteria used to select the best possible candidates for the five-member 2020 Record All-Area boys and girls basketball teams were: postseason and regular season performance, strength of competition, strength of team played on, consistency, contributions toward team success and coaches’ input.
Players who were considered but not named to the five-member first teams were given honorable mention distinction.
Boys:
Peter Schommer,
Senior, Pierz
Guard
Schommer was selected as the Morrison County Record Player of the Year for his leadership and selfless play for the Pioneers, whose season was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns. Schommer averaged 15.3 points per game and shot north of 90 percent from the free throw line. He finished as Pierz’ second leading scorer all time, eight points short of the record.
Alex Gwost,
Senior, Little Falls
Guard
Gwost averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Flyers, the leader in most of those categories. Not only a great player, Gwost had a 3.984 GPA while taking several AP courses. He was also a two-year captain for the Flyers.
Jonah Prokott,
Junior, Pierz
Guard/Forward
Prokott was the second-leading scorer for the 21-win Pioneers, whose season was cut short one game from a state berth. He finished with 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 41 percent shooting for Pierz.
Nicholas Mettler,
Sophomore, Swanville
Forward
The sophomore was the go-to player for the Bulldogs, as he averaged 20 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He also shot an incredible 56% from the field for Swanville. He was also a defensive stopper with 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
Levi Lampert,
Sophomore, Upsala
Guard
Lampert was Upsala’s leading scorer averaging 15.1 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.3 assists per game. He made 84 three-pointers and shot 71 percent from the free throw line.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jake Ethen, senior, Holdingford
Michael Leidenfrost, junior, Pierz
Luke Kush, junior, Little Falls
Ethan Walcheski, senior, Royalton
Tristan Pekula, junior, Royalton
Alex Roerick, senior, Upsala
Jackson Thieschafer, senior, Swanville
GIRLS:
Jenna Anderson,
Senior, Royalton
Center
The Morrison County Record Girls Player of the Year, Anderson led a senior-heavy Royalton squad to a deep section run. She averaged 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She also had a team-high 61 blocks. She finished her career as the second leading scorer, third in rebounds, first in blocks and field goals made.
Laura Lange,
Senior, Upsala
Guard
Missed nine games due to illness, but was the heart and soul of the Cardinals when she was on the court. Averaged a team-best 17.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She finished with over 1,400 career points and was a three-time All-Prairie Conference performer.
Grace Gerads,
Senior, Holdingford
Forward
Gerads was one of the top players in the Central Minnesota Conference, and helped lead the Huskers to a 22-6 record. She averaged 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. She also broke a school record with a 37-point game. She shot 60 percent from the field.
Courtney Strohmeier,
Junior, Pierz
Guard/Forward
Strohmeier was the leading scorer for the Pioneers, who won 17 games this season. She averaged 9.5 points per game. She was a strong outside shooter, making 68 three-pointers, at a 33.5 percent clip.
Emily Malikowski,
Senior, Royalton
Guard
Malikowski was a sniper from three and a defensive leader for the 23-win Royalton girls basketball team. She finished with 72 made threes at a 39% clip. She averaged 10.6 points per game, second for the Royals. She also finished her career as the all-time leading scorer in Royalton history, as well as three pointers made and three point percentage.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Danielle Lyon, junior, Holdingford
Kendra Gerads, junior, Holdingford
Emily Sadlovsky, junior, Pierz
Cierra Gottwalt, senior, Royalton
Taylor Jordan, junior, Little Falls
Taylor Soltis, sophomore, Upsala
Rebekah Muhlenkamp, junior, Swanville
Lauren Miller, freshman, Swanville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.