Pierz senior Matthias Algarin will officially go from one big red to another after he signed his National Letter of Intent to play both football and track and field at Division I Nebraska in the Big 10. Algarin was an all-state player for the Pioneers as a senior, and was the Record Football Player of the Year. Algarin will be a “full scholarship multi-sport athlete” for the Cornhuskers according to the University. Pictured are from left: Pierz head football coach Dan Saehr, Algarin and Pierz head track coach Craig Johnshoy in the Pierz Healy High Media Center, Friday, Dec. 20.
