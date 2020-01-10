A 73-60 win over Isle kick started the post-holiday schedule for the Swanville girls basketball team, Jan. 3.
“I was proud of our girls to not back down, and to stay plenty aggressive,” Gapinski said.
That they were, as the Bulldogs shot 44 free throws in the contest, only the second win in seven games for Swanville.
Freshman Lauren Miller stepped up in a big way, as she scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out six assist and swiped four steals.
She also stepped up when junior captain Rebekah Muhlenkamp fouled out with four minutes left.
Fellow freshman Amelia Hudalla finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Swanville fell to Sebeka in a 74-40 game, Monday.
Karley Loven led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
“Our girls battled, but Sebeka’s depth and pressure defense was ultimately too much for us tonight,” Gapinski said.
However, the Bulldogs bounced back with a 64-53 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday.
Swanville shot well, especially in the first half, leading to a 44-25 halftime lead.
Loven led the way with 18 points and seven board, while Mackenzie Morris stepped up with 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Muhlenkamp had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Miller had 10 points as well. Hudalla added nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
“We’re just working on getting better every day, and while you do that, you’d still like to see a win whenever you can,” Gapinski said. “The girls really are working hard, so to see a smile on their faces after a win feels good.”
Swanville, now 3-6, will take on Browerville-Eagle Valley on the road, Tuesday.
Upsala fell to 5-6 after a 65-36 loss at Pillager, Jan. 2.
A game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 4, against Minneapolis Edison was postponed to Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Cardinals are next scheduled to host Kimball, Tuesday.
