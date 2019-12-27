This month, Brian Welinski of Little Falls Machine, coordinated the company’s annual fundraiser for a Morrison County nonprofit. Upon the request of the owners, Chris and Brent Schulte, the employees no longer give a gift to their employers. Instead, the employees choose a local organization to donate to. This year, Adult Special Olympians of Morrison County were the recipients. These athletes have participate in bowling, swimming and basketball training and competitions. The generous donation of $944 will be used to fund state and area meets, athlete scholarships and special items such as trophies and uniforms. The athletes felt honored to be able to thank Brian, Brent and Chris in person. Pictured are (from left): Brent Schulte and Brian Welinski, Little Falls Machine, Nick Brezinka, Steve Juetten and Chad Schultz from Adult Special Olympics of Morrison County and Chris Schulte, Little Falls Machine.
