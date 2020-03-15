For the past 13 years, there has been a mainstay in the strength and conditioning department at Little Falls Community High School –— Nick Abbott.
In order to spend more time with his wife, Becky, and kids Brock and Ellie, Abbott has decided to step down from that position.
“I will miss the kids that gave the program an honest effort and saw the benefit,” Abbott said. “I can’t even come close to naming all the awesome kids that have come through the program that motivated me to grow the program.”
He said he’ll also miss working with the coaches from the various Flyers sports teams and their commitment to strength and conditioning to improve the athletic performances.
However, though he’ll step down from his current position, he said he’ll still coach the Olympic weightlifting team and continue coaching strength at the middle school in his physical education classes.
He also said he will be willing to help any kids who want to try to lift before and after school.
“After 13 years of his leadership as our strength and conditioning coach and impacting our student athletes in many positive ways, I accepted Nick’s resignation letters with regret,” said LFCHS Activities Director Kevin Jordan.
Abbott also stepped down from his co-head track and field coaching duties back in June.
“We appreciate all his knowledge and the passion he brought and gave to both programs,” Jordan said. “His time and efforts were greatly appreciated and will be missed.”
Though there are many coaches throughout the state and even country that he’d like to thank, Abbott said he’d especially like to thank LFCHS coaches Jack Marmon, Joe Bartos, Jeff Massman, Dean Baumgarten and former Flyers Activities Director Jay DeCann.
“I would like to thank (them) for helping to shape how I ran the program in the weight room and throws program,” Abbott said.
