A 2018 LFCHS graduate, has been fishing since before he could stand
At only 20 years old, Hunter Zupko, a 2018 Little Falls Community High School graduate, has done more in fishing than many people will do in their entire lives.
The Flensburg area native started his fishing journey at a very young age.
“There is pictures of my dad bringing me out and setting me in a five gallon bucket as a place to stay before I could even stand,” Zupko said.
By age 6, Zupko was in a plane and headed to an exclusive fly-in trip in Canada. He said he remembers catching as many pike and walleyes as one could.
“It is just so remote, there is nobody else out there,” Zupko said. “Plus, you never know what kind of fish you are going to catch, and it is fast and furious, too.”
At age 8, Zupko realed in his largest walleye to date, a 31-inch, 12 pound, 6 ounce walleye on Lake of the Woods (LOTW) in Northern Minnesota. It now is displayed proudly on the wall.
In order to go on some of his fishing trips, he would have to miss school, and that would occasionally get him into hot water.
“My dad would come and take me out of school as much as I possibly could,” Zupko said. “I remember kind of getting a talking to from the teachers about needing to be in school more or skipping class to go fishing, and that didn’t really slow down.”
By middle school, Zupko was pretty obsessed with getting big northern pike, and that was around the time that he remembers reeling in another big one LOTW, this time a 43-inch pike.
“I used to be really, really into northern pike fishing,” Zupko said. “But over the years, I really have been fishing for a little bit of everything.”
He bested that number when he landed a 46-inch pike at age 16, and he has been a quest to up himself ever since, and he said that is one of the reasons he enjoys to go out.
“It is a rush, I suppose, and that’s kind of the feeling you chase every time you go out fishing,” Zupko said. “You are trying to catch bigger and bigger fish to out-do yourself, and it is exhilarating as soon as you hook into one that is big, and if you actually land one it makes you shake and get weak for sure.”
Since he has graduated from high school he has branched out a bit. Last fall he was able to go on a trout trip to Utah, and caught a number of brown trout and whitefish.
“It was super fun, and I hadn’t really done a whole lot of trout fishing, and that was my first big jump into it,” Zupko said.
Armed with that trout knowledge, he has also gotten out in Vermont where he had been training with the National Guard.
“I try to bring a rod everywhere I go, just to experience it all,” Zupko said.
Though he didn’t get out on the ice much this winter, Zupko said he usually pretty much lives on the water.
“In the winter I am out on the ice pretty much all weekend, or any time I can get off during the week. I’m fishing as much as possible,” Zupko said. “We take the boat out a lot during the summer as well.”
This spring Zupko has been busy as well and has gone out to the Devils Lake area of North Dakota to chase big pike and walleye.
Since the April 25 opener of bowfishing, he has been out doing that too, with some mixed success.
He said that his dad is often his fishing partner, but that it can be a good time with anyone he goes with.
“Anyone you take out, it is always kind of a bonding moment,” Zupko said. “Nobody is ever really the ‘best’ at it. There is always better fishermen, things that you can improve on and bigger and better fish to catch.”
Along with Utah, Vermont, Canada, North Dakota and of course Minnesota, Zupko has also been to South Dakota and Montana.
“South Dakota is really fun too, if you know where to go,” Zukpko said.
In Montana, he took part in a tournament.
When asked what his favorite memory was, Zupko could not whittle it down.
“It is almost all my memories really,” Zupko said. “I’ve been pretty lucky.”
